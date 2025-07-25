MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from monsoon storms as temperatures soar

PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring as our monsoon moisture clears out.

Valley highs will top out around 108 degrees on Friday and continue to climb over the weekend.

By Sunday and Monday, Phoenix will be flirting with 110 degrees again.

Afternoon breezes will pick up over the next few days. That will lead to higher fire danger, especially across northern Arizona.

Our forecast will stay sunny and dry until early next week when monsoon starts to flow back in.

Storm chances will be back in the forecast starting Monday, but we're more likely to see storms in the Valley toward the middle of next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.00" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.55" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

