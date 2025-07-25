Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from monsoon storms as temperatures soar

Highs in the Valley will hover between 105° and 107° through the start of the weekend, which is right around normal for this time of year. By Sunday and Monday, Phoenix could be flirting with 110° again.
Dry and hot temperatures as rain chances approach for next week
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring as our monsoon moisture clears out.

Valley highs will top out around 108 degrees on Friday and continue to climb over the weekend.

By Sunday and Monday, Phoenix will be flirting with 110 degrees again.

Afternoon breezes will pick up over the next few days. That will lead to higher fire danger, especially across northern Arizona.

Our forecast will stay sunny and dry until early next week when monsoon starts to flow back in.

Storm chances will be back in the forecast starting Monday, but we're more likely to see storms in the Valley toward the middle of next week.

More Impact Earth stories:
Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 4.17.19 PM.png

Local News

Exclusive look inside the massive pipelines keeping Arizona hydrated

Adam Klepp
APS SRP Electricity power pole generic 2.png

Local News

Inside SRP's tech lab: How linemen stay safe when restoring power

Ashlee DeMartino
poster_9b9f1b9055d74b4db1d6f235cad66ab1.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: How weather balloon flights help SRP, weather service save lives

abc15.com staff

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.00" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.55" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen