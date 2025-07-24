New AI-powered charter school launches this school year

A unique, new school is starting this fall in Arizona. Students in grades 4th through 8th will be learning a curriculum all powered by artificial intelligence.

Unbound Academy was approved to be a tuition-free charter school last year and this fall, the school will welcome its first students with enrollment capped at 250 kids for the first year.

Students will be learning from home and will be guided by a teacher. For two hours, they’ll be learning their core classes and then for the rest of the afternoon, they’ll be learning different life skills. Those courses range from financial literacy to public speaking and more.

How is AI used in this school? Students will be tested in every subject at the beginning of the school year, and then their curriculum will be tailored specifically to them.

“For a teacher to sit down and do that analysis and get it ready, could take weeks. With AI, we can do it within days if we need to re-level a student or find out what level is appropriate for them,” said Michael Goto, the head of the school.

