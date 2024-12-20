WATCH: How a new Arizona school will use AI to teach students in 2-hour models

Hundreds of students in Arizona will soon be enrolling in a virtual school powered by artificial intelligence.

Unbound Academy creates learning plans that are personalized for each student utilizing AI.

According to Alpha School, which is based in Austin, Texas, and has a sister network of private and charter schools, its students post “some of the highest academic outcomes for K-12 in the country.”

It is expected to open next fall with 250 students.

Unbound Academy features a “two-hour learning model” and the rest of the school day teaches other life skills.

