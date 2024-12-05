Watch Now
News48 Hours on the Border

Actions

Listening to concerns from people impacted by possible immigration policy changes

ABC15 is continuing our 48 Hours on the Border coverage and listening to the community’s reaction amid the possibility that mass deportations could happen when President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year.
Posted

PHOENIX — ABC15 is continuing our 48 Hours on the Border coverage and listening to the community’s reaction amid the possibility that mass deportations could happen when President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year. 

Reporter Patricio Espinoza spoke with two Phoenix pastors who are continuing their work across the border and other community members, including some who are anxious about what’s to come. 

Some of those concerns include pending asylum applications, the possibility of officials “tracking down” people who are not in the country legally, and what could happen in other specific situations. 

Watch our follow-up report in the video player above. 

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WHAT IS 48 HOURS ON THE BORDER?

ABC15 and Scripps News have launched this special series taking an in-depth look at life along the U.S.-Mexico border.