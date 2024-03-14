Nightfall at the border: Those waiting for asylum face a different challenges

NOGALES, SONORA — As nightfall arrives in Nogales, Mexico, many standing in line continue to wait for asylum, often without any shelter or food. But tonight they are not alone.

Pastor Ramon Montoya with "The Church on the Street", comes from "el otro lado [the other side]," referring to Phoenix. He and a small army of volunteers joined forces with Nogales city officials and social workers to help those in need.

ABC15 and Scripps News have launched this special series taking an in-depth look at life along the U.S.-Mexico border. Click here for full coverage.

"We're [going to] go out on the streets right now. We are in Nogales, Sonora. We are going to have a police escort, and we're going to go visit the hot spots where there's a lot of homeless," Montoya told ABC15.

Among those waiting in line are people hoping to follow a newly established legal path for asylum. To do so, they apply online, are assigned a number and have to wait for their number to be called.

"La gente viene de Guatemala, Honduras [Most come from countries like Guatemala, Honduras]" and other countries, said one of the Nogales police officers escorting the pastor's group.

ABC15 met Selene, who applied for asylum and was in line attempting to escape violence and crime in Mexico.

When asked how long Selene has waited in line, she said "Siete meses… [Seven months...]."

When speaking with Selene in February, she believed her number was about three days away from being called. According to Selene, if her number comes up and she is not here, she will lose her turn and start all over again.

For those waiting, it seems all it takes to make many smile gratefully is a cup of coffee or a cup of soup and bread.

"In the last year and a half we have served over 4,800 cups of coffee - it's cold but you know what, it's just the smile, the kids there, some soup," said Pastor Montoya. "They haven't had anything to eat all day. It's a blessing."

Although many people, like Selene, continue to wait for their chance to cross the border, it takes U.S. citizens just minutes to walk back across.