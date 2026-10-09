Hundreds of Valley residents press political candidates for action ahead of midterm elections

PHOENIX — Hundreds of Valley residents gathered in Phoenix Thursday night, calling on political candidates and public figures to take concrete action on issues affecting Arizona families ahead of the November midterm elections.

The nonpartisan gathering, organized by Valley Interfaith Project (VIP), brought together faith leaders, community members and political candidates at Saint Francis Xavier's Anderson Hall in Phoenix.

The goal was to move beyond campaign promises and secure public commitments on issues ranging from housing affordability and healthcare access to immigration enforcement, neighborhood safety and economic opportunity.

Pastor Anna Rieke of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church in Carefree says VIP is hearing growing concerns about public safety and economic stability in communities across Maricopa County.

"The hot ones right now are around neighborhood safety, like things like shootings in neighborhoods around the 27th and 19th Avenue corridors," Pastor Rieke said. "Economic investment, so opportunities for people to make a wage and support their families."

Candidates for local city councils and the Arizona State Legislature heard from residents about challenges that vary from one community to another.

Affordable housing remains a top concern.

"The thing pressing most in Tempe right now is affordable housing," Rector Hunter Ruffin, Church of the Epiphany in Tempe, said.

Healthcare access was another major issue raised during the gathering.

"I'm a medical social worker, and I deal with people who don't have access to healthcare or have lost it through cancer or other illnesses," Marie Fowler, a Tempe resident and VIP volunteer, said.

Immigration enforcement and its impact on community relationships with law enforcement also emerged in the dialogue.

Veronica Ojeda, a member of the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church and VIP volunteer works with Spanish-speaking communities, said some residents are hesitant to contact police.

Ojeda described hearing "many stories on being afraid in their areas and being afraid to contact the police department, because of you know maybe they were undocumented, maybe they were going to be reported to immigration."

For younger residents, the event also highlighted the importance of participating in the upcoming election.

"I'm 23 and I would really want young voters, because maybe your parents can't vote, and you think maybe your vote isn't like a big change. But one vote really is a big change," Sandra Martinez, with Saint Louis the King Catholic Church in Glendale, said.

Organizers say they have built a constituency of approximately 3,000 voters united around what VIP calls its Human Development Agenda, rather than a particular political party or candidate.

The agenda focuses on improving healthcare access, expanding economic opportunities, supporting humane immigration policies, increasing affordable housing and strengthening neighborhood investment and safety.

Thursday's gathering was designed to turn those priorities into action.

Community leaders asked candidates and public officials to make public commitments to addressing the issues raised by residents.

Some candidates and public figures agreed to meet again with VIP members in 40 days to follow up on the commitments made during the event.

Members say those continued conversations are central to their strategy of building relationships with elected officials that extend beyond a single election cycle.

"Because our work is not just about one election. We want a sustained relationship to make lasting change on issues," Rieke said. "So we want to show a kind of politics that listens, that shows respect, that is honest about the things affecting our families."

With the midterms approaching, Valley Interfaith Project says it intends to continue pressing public officials for progress on the issues its members say matter most to their communities.

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