Mayo Clinic⁠ is moving forward with a $2.2 billion renovation of its Phoenix hospital campus that will add new buildings and create another 3,500 jobs.

The project is so big that three general contractors and five design partners are sharing the load. All told, the upgrades will add 1.2 million square feet of space to the campus at 5777 E. Mayo Blvd., just south of Loop 101 and east of 56th Street.

Originally, total development costs were expected to total $1.9 billion when Mayo Clinic announced in March 2025 that it would add to an earlier $748 million investment to create another 2,000 high-wage jobs and double the size of the campus.

Mayo Clinic recently filed a project narrative with the city of Phoenix, titled "Hope Unbound," which lays out details for the first steps of its transformation.

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.

