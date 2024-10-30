Zombie laser tag brings thrills to Apocalypse Rawhide in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Get ready for zombie laser tag! Escape a live-action zombie attack this Halloween at Apocalypse Rawhide at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

Journey through a zombie-infested western town and arm yourself with a laser tag shotgun to see if you have the brains to survive.

“So you go through the whole western town, and there's zombie threats everywhere,” said owner Bobby Sutton. “You have to pump the shotgun, load the shotgun, and you got to help your team get through it. It's intense. The whole course goes in and out of the buildings through all of the areas of the town and it takes about 25 to 30 minutes.”

And these laser tag shotguns are the real deal.

“This is the first time we've been in an old western town with these pump shotguns that are legit, tactical-style shotguns,” said Sutton. “They were designed to take the place of real guns for training.”

Zack Perry

Dust off your boots and battle the undead through abandoned saloons and ramshackle storefronts to make it through the zombie apocalypse.

Enjoy the last weekend of Apocalypse Rawhide on Friday and Saturday nights with tickets starting at $29.

“It's adrenaline-filled,” said Sutton. “It's not like a haunted house. It's immersive. You're part of it. You get to fight back, not just get scared.”

Click here for more information.