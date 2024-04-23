Valley trails and outdoor attractions to visit before the summer's extreme heat

PHOENIX — What are some fun ways to enjoy the beautiful outdoors before the summer's extreme heat? Here’s a list of some the best trails and outdoor attractions throughout the Valley!

MCDOWELL SONORAN PRESERVE

“The Preserve is open every day, sunrise to sunset, free of charge. All trailheads open and close at specific times throughout the year,” according to the city of Scottsdale. Here’s a list of the trailheads:

Brown's Ranch Trailhead [30301 N. Alma School Pkwy] in Scottsdale

Fraesfield Trailhead [13400 East Rio Verde Dr.] in Scottsdale

Gateway Trailhead [18333 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. ] in Scottsdale

Granite Mountain Trailhead [31402 N. 136th St.] in Scottsdale

Lost Dog Wash Trailhead [ 12601 N. 124th St.] in Scottsdale

Pima Dynamite Trailhead [28777 N Pima Rd.] Entrances are off of Dynamite Rd and Pima Rd. in Scottsdale

Quartz Trailhead [SW corner of McDowell Mountain Ranch Rd. and 104th St.] in Scottsdale

Ringtail Trailhead [12300 block of N. 128th St.] in Scottsdale

Sunrise Trailhead [12101 N. 145th Way] in Scottsdale

Tom's Thumb Trailhead [23015 N. 128th St.] in Scottsdale

WestWorld [15939 N. 98th St.] in Scottsdale



PAPAGO PARK



Trailheads: Papago Park [625 N. Galvin Pkwy.] and Papago West Park [626 N. Galvin Pkwy.].

Trail Hours are from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.- more information about this park can be found here.

Papago Park is definitely a spot to add for viewing sunsets!

Arizona's first governor was laid to rest in a pyramid tomb at Papago Park

Fun fact: Arizona's first governor was laid to rest inside a pyramid tomb at the top of a butte at Papago Park. You heard that right. George Wiley Paul Hunt, the first governor of Arizona, took office right after Arizona became a state in 1912 and was elected a national record of seven terms, serving until 1933.

DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN



Address: 1201 N Galvin Pkwy in Phoenix

Hours of operation: October – April [8 a.m. – 8 p.m.] and May 1 – September 1 [7 a.m. – 8 p.m.].

There’s also a special ‘members-only’ hour, click here to know more.

Special events include: Morning Tai Chi Classes, Majestic Mariposas, Sound Meditation Classes, Yoga at the Garden and more activities at the garden can be found here.

BOYCE THOMPSON ARBORETUM

Clayton Klapper

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, east of Mesa along US 60 in Superior, was founded by Colonel William Boyce Thompson in 1924.

Today, plants from all over the world grow in the arboretum with rotating art and exhibits offering a glimpse into the history of Arizona and other parts of the world. Walking trails are dog and kid-friendly, and each season of the year will offer unique views and plants in bloom.



Tickets are $25 but many places like local libraries have culture passes available to check out that offer free entry.

For more on Boyce Thompson Arboretum and its centennial celebrations, click here.

ADOBE MOUNTAIN DESERT RAILROAD PARK

Inside you can check out the model trains, hand-made to bring pieces of Arizona history back to life with incredible detail.

Casey Burg is the treasurer of the Model Railroad Club. "Everything you see here was hand-built, hand-painted, all assembled," Burg says.

And outside, you can take a trip back in time, hopping on a live steamer or electric train.

Hidden Gem in the West Valley for train enthusiasts: Adobe Mountain Desert Railroad Park

Address: 23280 N. 43rd Ave. in Glendale

Parking and admission are free, but the park accepts donations. For more information, visit their website.

APACHE JUNCTION'S GOLDFIELD GHOST TOWN

Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history.

It's a popular daytime stop in Apache Junction for tourists that includes period characters, a mine tour, a mystery spot, a reptile museum, and legends of a lost treasure.

One of the other attractions to highlight is a paranormal tour that also takes place at this site; click here to read more about.

COSANTI

Hidden in a quiet Paradise Valley neighborhood, Cosanti was home to the late Italian architect and artist Paolo Soleri.

The 5-acre property is of full of hidden gems, including Soleri's design studio, residential structures, the bronze foundry and ceramics apses.

Cosanti offers free hour-long tours, but donations are encouraged. Those tours take place almost every day of the year, excluding holidays. They are limited to 12 people.

You can read more about this hidden gem, right here.