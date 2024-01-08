Boyce Thompson Arboretum celebrating 100 years since its founding

SUPERIOR, AZ — Boyce Thompson Arboretum is celebrating 100 years since it was founded with special events and additions this year!

Clayton Klapper

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, east of Mesa along US 60 in Superior, was founded by Colonel William Boyce Thompson in 1924. During his time with the American Red Cross Thompson grew passionate about agriculture, food supply, and social justice. As a result he began many projects surrounding philanthropy, specifically plants and plant science. In the early 1920s, he built a winter home overlooking Queen Creek Canyon, now known as the Picket Post House, because of his love for the outdoors and the Superior area. The home still stands to this day inside the arboretum.

In 1925 a dam was built in the area to help draw water from Queen Creek Canyon, and in 1926 the first greenhouse was built. Both still stand today. Over the years, additions would continue to be made to help research plants and preserve rare species.

Today, plants from all over the world grow in the arboretum with rotating art and exhibits offering a glimpse into the history of Arizona and other parts of the world. Walking trails are dog and kid-friendly, and each season of the year will offer unique views and plants in bloom.

Events will take place throughout the year to celebrate its centennial, including a Founders Celebration on March 24, 2024. The Founders Celebration will have live music, snacks, free merchandise, and a scavenger hunt and is free with admission. Throughout the year you'll also find new pieces of art and photos that show you the history of the arboretum.

Tickets are $25 but many places like local libraries have culture passes available to check out that offer free entry.

