Traveling for the holidays? Check out Sky Harbor's newest restaurants

PHOENIX — If your travel plans for the holidays include a flight through Sky Harbor, there are plenty of new food options for you to try out!

Earlier this year, a terminal addition opened at the airport, and new restaurants moved in when it opened.

Bobby Flay, along with Mayor Kate Gallego, the CEO of the Grove, and other community leaders, celebrated the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall earlier this year.

ABC15 Ribbon cutting of Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

This new concourse is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an Eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

Not in the new section of the airport, but still new to Sky Harbor, you can now munch on the famous breadsticks and more from Fazoli's while waiting for your flight.

To grab something off the menu at these eateries in the airport, you’ll need a ticket — a plane ticket that is — because the concourse is located post-security on the Eighth Concourse that’s occupied by Southwest Airlines.

Even more will be coming to Sky Harbor in 2024, including Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar and SanTan Spirit House.