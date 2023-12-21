Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Traveling for the holidays? Check out Sky Harbor's newest restaurants

Among the new restaurants this year are Pedal Haus Brewery and Fazoli's
Bobby Flay along with Mayor Kate Gallego, the CEO of the Grove and other community leaders celebrate the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall! This new concourse in Terminal 4 is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an eegee’s, Chick-Fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!
Phoenix Sky Harbor celebrates the grand opening of several restaurants, including Chef Bobby Flay’s.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 14:43:02-05

PHOENIX — If your travel plans for the holidays include a flight through Sky Harbor, there are plenty of new food options for you to try out!

Earlier this year, a terminal addition opened at the airport, and new restaurants moved in when it opened.

Bobby Flay, along with Mayor Kate Gallego, the CEO of the Grove, and other community leaders, celebrated the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall earlier this year.

Ribbon cutting of Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!
Ribbon cutting of Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

This new concourse is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an Eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

Not in the new section of the airport, but still new to Sky Harbor, you can now munch on the famous breadsticks and more from Fazoli's while waiting for your flight.

To grab something off the menu at these eateries in the airport, you’ll need a ticket — a plane ticket that is — because the concourse is located post-security on the Eighth Concourse that’s occupied by Southwest Airlines.

Even more will be coming to Sky Harbor in 2024, including Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar and SanTan Spirit House.

More Things to Do stories:
St. Mary's Basilica.png

Things To Do

Take a tour of St. Mary's Basilica, Phoenix's oldest Catholic church

Zack Perry
10:26 AM, Dec 21, 2023
The Maldonado family opened ‘Mariscos Playa Hermosa’ in Phoenix two decades ago, now they’re ready to launch a new Mexican concept called “Cielo Rojo.”

Things To Do

What we now about the new Mexican restaurant lead by the Maldonado family

Nicole Gutierrez
12:30 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Chase Field generic

Things To Do

WHAT TO EXPECT: 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field

Kyle Norris
10:45 AM, Dec 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61