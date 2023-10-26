Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar, PGA TOUR shop, and more to open in Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is about to get tastier and more fun - two new restaurants, shops and a lounge will open in 2024.

PHX S1 Restaurant Partners, LLC “Our goal is really to provide a mix of local and national brands for our customers. We know that people want to have that brand that they recognize, but they also want to enjoy the best of what Phoenix has to offer. And being able to bring in these local restaurants that really highlight all of the best cuisine in Phoenix is something that's really important to us,” said Shelbrack.

[ Image is a rendering of SanTan Spirit House]

The new tenants near the D gates include: Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar, SanTan Spirit House, Arizona Roadtrip store, a Chase Lounge, and the Fan Shop by PGA TOUR.

PHX S1 Restaurant Partners, LLC Image is a rendering of Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar.

“[The] Fan Shop by PGA Tour, which is a golf shop… will feature apparel, as well as golf items. When you're flying in and out, you'll be able to pick up merchandise from different golf events. And it's also going to have a golf simulator, so travelers will be able to try their luck at the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open. And this will be located also on our eighth concourse in terminal four, post security near the D gates, high D gates de gates 11 to 18,” shared Heather Shelbrack, spokesperson for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Paradies Lagardère Image is a rendering of the Fan Shop by PGA TOUR.

The terminal will also be home to the Arizona Roadtrip store. “This store will also be on our eighth concourse post security and terminal four, and travelers will be able to find a variety of local goods from Queen Creek Olive Oil to various Arizona wines, as well as other gourmet items. So perfect if you want to indulge yourself or pick up a gift for friends or family, there also will be a to go area where you can grab items to go to,” said Shelbrack.

Paradies Lagardère Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar, SanTan Spirit House, Arizona Roadtrip store, and the Fan Shop by PGA TOUR are currently slated to be open by the end of 2024. [Image is a rendering of Arizona Roadtrip store]

“The new Chase Lounge will be coming, it's slated to open early 2024 and travelers will be able to find out more information about that in the coming months on our website, SkyHarbor.com,” shared Shelbrack to ABC15.

Chase Sapphire Lounge Image is a rendering of the new Chase Lounge.

CRYSTALS @ SKY HARBOR FOOD HALL

Bobby Flay, along with Mayor Kate Gallego, the CEO of the Grove, and other community leaders, recently celebrated the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall.

This new concourse is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an Eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

To grab something off the menu at these eateries in the airport, you’ll need a ticket — a plane ticket that is — because the concourse is located post-security on the Eighth Concourse that’s occupied by Southwest Airlines. More about this food hall and the mentioned restaurants can be found here.

