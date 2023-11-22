TikTok adds Peso Pluma to its music festival lineup at Sloan Park in Mesa

MESA, AZ — TikTok is hosting its first-ever global music event right here in the Valley! TikTok In The Mix will take place at Sloan Park in Mesa on Dec. 10, 2023.

Did someone say Niall Horan, Anitta, Cardi B, and Charlie Puth?!?



Buy your tickets at https://t.co/XeagbkWBHg or search "In The Mix" on TikTok to RSVP for the LIVE! pic.twitter.com/OaY6tk4G6b — TikTok US (@tiktok_us) November 2, 2023

Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth are set to headline the festival with other guests and creators like Kaliii, Isabel LaRosa, Sam Barber, LU KALA, and more.

Peso Pluma has been added to the music festival lineup! This summer, the popular Mexican artist came on tour to Phoenix and Glendale and performed at sold-out concert venues.

"My fans on TikTok have been supportive of my project since day one, creating millions of videos to my music and always showing me their love. This performance is for them, without my fans I wouldn’t be able to keep doing what I love,” said Peso Pluma in a statement that TikTok sent ABC15.

The event will be streamed live on TikTok for fans around the globe.

IF YOU GO



Want to attend the music festival in person? All ages are invited to attend, but those under 18 are to be accompanied by an adult.

Date: Sunday, December 10. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 4 p.m.

Cost: According to the event’s map, tickets range from $25 to $60. More information can be found here.

Event Venue: Sloan Park [ 2330 W Rio Salado Pkwy] in Mesa



