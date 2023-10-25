TikTok In The Mix: Cardi B, Charlie Puth headed to Sloan Park in Mesa

MESA, AZ — TikTok is hosting its first-ever global music event right in the East Valley!

TikTok In The Mix will take place at Sloan Park in Mesa on Dec. 10, 2023.

Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth are set to headline the festival with other guests and creators like Kaliii, Isabel LaRosa, Sam Barber, LU KALA, and more.

The event will be streamed live on TikTok for fans around the globe.

Want to attend the music festival in person? All ages are invited to attend, but those under 18 are to be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-sale tickets will launch on TikTok. Fans who follow the headline artists will get a special code allowing them to buy tickets on Oct. 27 through Oct 30.

General sale tickets will become available on Nov. 2.

Learn more about the event and get tickets here.