Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

TikTok In The Mix: Cardi B, Charlie Puth headed to Sloan Park in Mesa

This is TikTok's first-ever global music festival to be streamed on the social platform
TikTok is hosting its first-ever global music event right in the East Valley!
TikTok concert
Posted at 9:13 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 09:40:12-04

MESA, AZ — TikTok is hosting its first-ever global music event right in the East Valley!

TikTok In The Mix will take place at Sloan Park in Mesa on Dec. 10, 2023.

Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth are set to headline the festival with other guests and creators like Kaliii, Isabel LaRosa, Sam Barber, LU KALA, and more.

The event will be streamed live on TikTok for fans around the globe.

Want to attend the music festival in person? All ages are invited to attend, but those under 18 are to be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-sale tickets will launch on TikTok. Fans who follow the headline artists will get a special code allowing them to buy tickets on Oct. 27 through Oct 30.

General sale tickets will become available on Nov. 2.

Learn more about the event and get tickets here.

More Things to Do stories:
Mets vs. D-backs

Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Diamondbacks and Rangers face off in Game 1 of World Series

abc15.com staff
12:46 PM, Oct 27, 2023

Things To Do

13 cozy fireside patios to enjoy in Phoenix

abc15.com staff
11:30 AM, Oct 27, 2023
Pipeline Canyon Trail/Lake Pleasant

Things To Do

Valley views: Eight hiking trails to visit during the World Series

Kasey Brammell
9:49 AM, Oct 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football