Ticket lottery sign-up open through October for 2026 Banana Ball games

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Banana Ball is headed to the Valley next year!

While the Savannah Bananas do not have any games scheduled in Arizona, two other teams within the Banana Ball league are scheduled to play at Scottsdale’s Salt River Fields on March 28 and 29, 2026.

Those games will be Firefighters vs. Tailgaters!

What stadium are you signing up for in 2026? pic.twitter.com/XMXfqWA6mv — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) October 10, 2025

The league, known for its entertaining and silly take on baseball, says to "expect trick plays, dancing, and of course: Banana Ball!"

Fans who are interested in attending the games can sign up for a ticket lottery, which closes at the end of the month. Sign up here.