This weekend: D-backs, Cave Creek Rodeo Days, Spring Mix, Garden Bros Nuclear Circus & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 28-30.
Sponsored Event
Ballet Arizona Presents "Spring Mix"
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Orpheum Theater
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Ballet Arizona’s Spring Mix takes the stage at the Orpheum Theatre from March 27–30, 2025, bringing a vibrant blend of classical, contemporary, and alternative music to life. This dynamic program launches the spring ballet season with a trio of captivating performances, each offering a unique story through movement. Featuring masterful choreography from both rising talents and renowned visionaries, Spring Mix delivers an unforgettable experience—like a collection of short stories told through dance. Ballet Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.
Friday, March 28
MLB Opening Weekend: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Baseball is back! The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in the first series of the regular season.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $48
The LPGA is teeing it up in the desert this week at Whirlwind Golf Club for the second edition of the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass.
48th Annual Cave Creek Rodeo Days
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Cave Creek Memorial Arena
Cost: Click here for ticket information
For over 45 years, the sport of Rodeo has been alive and kicking in the Sonoran Desert. The Cave Creek Rodeo consists of three action-packed days of PRCA Rodeo performances and more to round out a weeklong celebration of an Arizona town’s Western Heritage.
Oh My Ears (OME) Music Festival
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Multiple venues in downtown Phoenix
Cost: $20 tickets
The OME New Music Festival is an annual event where we invite unique and adventurous ensembles, solo artists, and projects to perform works by modern composers. The OME Festival has historically featured its performers in an eclectic variety of venues, from traditional concert halls to art galleries, bars, and cafes.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: $35 general admission
Embark on an extraordinary journey with Jr. The Clown in "Jr’s Big Adventure" at Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus this year! Witness a groundbreaking, fully immersive virtual reality experience where Jr. travels the World to explore various Circus performing artists.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Harkins Scottsdale 101
Cost: Tickets start at $17
The Phoenix Film Festival is held all in one place making your festival experience that much more fun! No schlepping from venue to venue, all screenings are at the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre.
Moonlit Movies on the Green: Moana 2
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Verde at Cooley Station, Gilbert
Cost: Free admission
Grab your blankets and join us for Moonlit Movies on the Green! This time, we’re screening Moana 2 under the stars! Bring the whole family for an unforgettable movie night with a magical island adventure.
Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Arena
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will be working together once again on a 10-arena tour in 2025 following the success of their first tour in 2023. The tour will make a stop at Phoenix Arena on Friday, March 28!
Saturday, March 29
When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Native Art Market, 100% Indigenous-owned, provides a space for Native Americans to sell authentic, handmade goods while fostering cultural connections. Since 2018, it has generated millions for Native artists, ensuring only genuine Native art is showcased.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Hormel Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Are you ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene? Jersey Boys takes you on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom.
Sunday, March 30
Last Weekend: Arizona Renaissance Festival
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: 12601 US-60, Gold Canyon
Cost: Tickets start at $36
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive, and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: $150 tickets
It’s the last weekend of Wicked! The Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Phoenix Suns will host the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6 p.m.