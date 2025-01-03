Watch Now
Things to do: WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Paranormal Cirque, Seussical The Musical, First Friday

The first weekend of the New Year is here! Check out these fun events around the Valley on January 3-5.
Friday, January 3

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Don't miss WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Footprint Center on January 3 featuring Undisputed WWE Champion 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, The Street Profits, Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa!

Paranormal Cirque

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Premium Outlets, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $30

Slow down so you can take it all in…but if you scare easily, you might want to run….as we welcome you into this new world of Paranormal Cirque! Under this Clown Castle, the black and red big top tent, Acrobats of the Air, Illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that make one think of a "normal" Circus but that of normal has very little!

Seussical The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59

Enter the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss, where his genius leaps from the page into a visually spectacular reality. Set in the fanciful Jungle of Nool, you’ll embark on a musical adventure alongside the steadfast Horton the Elephant and an eccentric ensemble plucked from the iconic author and illustrator’s beloved tales.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Saturday, January 4

Family Fun WinterFest

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free

Take photos with Anna and Elsa, play under falling snow, and enjoy bounce houses, slides, and obstacle courses. Other activities include face painting, coloring contests, music, dancing, and interactive games for kids of all ages! Free Outdoor Event. No Admission Fee Required!

MBB: Colorado vs. ASU

When: 4 p.m.
Where: Desert Finacial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $6

The ASU Sun Devils will host Colorado in men’s basketball on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Arizona Cardinals will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the last game of the season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

