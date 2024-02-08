Things to do this weekend: Birds Nest Concerts, Supercross, and Big Game watch parties!

PHOENIX, Az. — This weekend is stacked with events! Check out all the things happening around the Valley on February 9-11.

Ballet Arizona presents “Moving Movies 2024”

When: February 15-18

Where: Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St] in Phoenix

Cost: tickets start at $35

Tucson Gem and Mineral

When: February 8–11

Where: Tucson Convention Center [260 S Church Ave] in Tucson

Cost: admission is $12 per person.

Friday, February 9

WM Phoenix Open

When: Now - Feb. 11

Where: TPC Scottsdale

Cost: $75 General Admission

A look at the WM Phoenix Open

Birds Nest Concert Series: Duran Duran

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start $175

2024 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest

Desert Botanical Garden’s 85th Anniversary

When: Feb. 10-12

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: $8.50 Admission on Sunday

Desert Botanical Garden

Saturday, February 10

Supercross LIVE!

When: Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: $20 Admission

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Now - March 31

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon

Cost: $34 Admission

Lunar New Year 2024 Celebration

When: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: AZ International Marketplace at 1920 W Broadway Rd, Mesa

Cost: Free Admission

Birds Nest Concert Series: Kygo with Special Guest Sam Feldt

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Kygo performs on Day 3 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Local Hearts Club Makers Market

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Town & Country at 2021 E Camelback Road, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Sunday, February 11

Taylor Swift-Themed Big Game Watch Party

When: 4 p.m.

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel at 1100 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Cost: $5 Reservation - Reserve your spot here

Valentine’s at Shamrock Farms

When: Saturday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: 40034 W Clayton Rd, Stanfield

Cost: $15 Tickets

