Things to do this weekend: Birds Nest Concerts, Supercross, and Big Game watch parties!

PHOENIX, Az. — This weekend is stacked with events! Check out all the things happening around the Valley on February 9-11.
Ballet Arizona presents “Moving Movies 2024”
Ballet Arizona is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.
When: February 15-18
Where: Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St] in Phoenix
Cost: tickets start at $35
The Tucson Gem and Mineral is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.
When: February 8–11
Where: Tucson Convention Center [260 S Church Ave] in Tucson
Cost: admission is $12 per person.
Friday, February 9
When: Now - Feb. 11
Where: TPC Scottsdale
Cost: $75 General Admission
Birds Nest Concert Series: Duran Duran
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start $175
2024 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest
Desert Botanical Garden’s 85th Anniversary
When: Feb. 10-12
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: $8.50 Admission on Sunday
Saturday, February 10
When: Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: $20 Admission
When: Now - March 31
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: $34 Admission
Lunar New Year 2024 Celebration
When: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: AZ International Marketplace at 1920 W Broadway Rd, Mesa
Cost: Free Admission
Birds Nest Concert Series: Kygo with Special Guest Sam Feldt
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Birds Nest at TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Local Hearts Club Makers Market
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Town & Country at 2021 E Camelback Road, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Sunday, February 11
Taylor Swift-Themed Big Game Watch Party
When: 4 p.m.
Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel at 1100 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
Cost: $5 Reservation - Reserve your spot here
When: Saturday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: 40034 W Clayton Rd, Stanfield
Cost: $15 Tickets
Ballet Arizona presents “Moving Movies 2024”
Ballet Arizona is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.
When: February 15-18
Where: Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St] in Phoenix
Cost: tickets start at $35