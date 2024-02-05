Arizona Renaissance Festival: what’s new, how to save money and more

GOLD CANYON, AZ — We're traveling to ye olde days for the Arizona Renaissance Festival!

“You're going to step into a world like you've never experienced before, you're going to see some artists and shops you can come out in your favorite garb or costume you can dress up like anything you like. Or you could just come in your favorite outfit and walk around and enjoy what the city has to offer,” said Florian of The Renaissance Men. “They have wonderful shops that are handmade goods, they have some delicious food from all over. And of course, they have some of the best entertainment you're going to see on stage, including some new acts this year.”

Here's the royal breakdown of what you need to know before you go.

WHAT’S NEW?

There’s a set of performers and groups this year, which include Supernova the Strongwoman, The Reelin’ Rogues, Jeremy Graeff, Minstrel, The Toasted Clover, Harröm the Sage and Pirouette the Magical Dancer.

There’s also the brand new experience called “The Hops,” which is a comedic 90-minute pub crawl.

“We stop at four different places and at each place you're [going to get] a different craft beer. And the whole time since it's a 21 and over show, her majesty has given us permission to make it one of the raunchiest... just over the top shows that you can enjoy,” explained Rowland of The Renaissance Men.

Florian strongly suggests you get the tickets to this experience “ahead of time online, on the website.”

WAYS TO SAVE



Children 4 and under enter for free.

Don’t worry, there’s no parking fee.

Group discount ticket information can be found here.

If you purchase your tickets in advance at a Bashas’ or Food City store-you can save $1 per ticket [$33 for adults/ $21 for children].

Ticket prices:

$34 for adults.

$22 for children 5-12.

Children 4 and under receive free admission.

Special ticketing pricing:

$32 for seniors ages 60 and older.

$32 for “active and/or retired adult military personnel and their spouses” according to event officials.

$20 for “child dependents ages 5-12 of active and/or retired adult military personnel and/or their spouses.

Ticket prices shown above exclude tax and fees.

THEMED WEEKENDS



February 10 and 11: Renaissance and Romance Weekend

Click here for the full schedule of events.

IF YOU GO

