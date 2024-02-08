49ers vs. Chiefs: Valley watch parties, deals, and restaurant specials for the Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Whether you need to grab food for the game or want to know where there’s watch parties for the Super Bowl- we got you covered! Here’s a list of businesses that’ll have the 49ers vs. Chief and deals during the weekend.

Watch party at ‘Skysill Rooftop Lounge’



When: Sunday, Feb. 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Address: Located in The Westin Tempe [11 E 7th St]

This is a ticketed event. There’s a Fan Fare Package ($25) that includes two drink tickets and access to rooftop party with big screen display and there’s a Die Hard Fan Package ($50) that has access to the tailgate buffet food too. Other options are available and can be found here.

Watch Party at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel



When: Sunday, February 11, at 4 p.m.

Address: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 North Central Avenue]

This is a ticketed event and it’s a Taylor Swift inspired event, called “In My Football Era" Taylor Swift Big Game Watch Party.”

Watch party at Putting World



When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. Address: 16259 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

This is a ticketed event that starts at $75; this includes unlimited putting course access, drinks, an appetizer, reserved seating and more. Click here for more details about this event.

Watch party at McKenzie's Midtown Tavern



When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Address: 4531 N 7th Street in Phoenix

4531 N 7th Street in Phoenix The business is taking reservations for the viewing party; $25 per seat, call (602) 368-5493 to make your reserve your spot.

Watch party at La Hefa Cervecería y Botanas



When: Sunday, Feb. 11- doors open at 2 p.m.

Address: 7710 W Lower Buckeye Rd, # 107, in Phoenix

Watch party at Tru Burger Co. Central Phoenix



When: Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. Address: 2535 N Central Ave in Phoenix

Watch party at The Ainsworth Phx



When: Sunday, Feb. 11, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 3 South 2nd Street, #117, in Phoenix

General admission is free but there’s a $300 table minimum, and there’s a buffet/open bar ticket available for $150; more information can be found here.

RELATED: TIPS FOR SAVING MONEY ON LOCAL EVENTS & ATTRACTIONS



Taqueria Factory has several dine-in offers from February 9 through 11, that include: a beer bucket [$15], Sunday Funday Meal [$17.99], and $1.50 off all alcoholic drinks. Need something to go? The restaurant is also offering $10 off their 13-taco pack . These offers are available at all locations, you can find the addresses here.



has several dine-in offers from February 9 through 11, that include: a beer bucket [$15], Sunday Funday Meal [$17.99], and $1.50 off all alcoholic drinks. Need something to go? The restaurant is also offering . These offers are available at all locations, you can find the addresses here. Someburros is offering $10 off their Fiesta Platters this Sunday. You can order this platter at any location, and you must use the promo code SUPER to get the deal. Keep in mind that Someburros “has a 24-hour minimum notice period for catering orders and pick-ups.”



is offering this Sunday. You can order this platter at any location, and you must use the promo code to get the deal. Keep in mind that Someburros “has a 24-hour minimum notice period for catering orders and pick-ups.” Mesquite Fresh Street Mex: Get 15% off family meals from Feb. 8-11. Each box contains one pound of either Mesquite wood-fired chicken, steak or both, 15 flour or corn tortillas, cheese, pico, cabbage, guac or sour cream, and choice of either rice or beans. One pound serves up to four people.



Get 15% off family meals from Feb. 8-11. Each box contains one pound of either Mesquite wood-fired chicken, steak or both, 15 flour or corn tortillas, cheese, pico, cabbage, guac or sour cream, and choice of either rice or beans. One pound serves up to four people. Everyone scores with 25% off platters through the Firehouse Subs app, only on Super Bowl Sunday.

18 Degrees Bar & Grill in Scottsdale is offering half off all food on their menu from kick-off to the final second of the Super Bowl taking place on Feb. 11.

Streets of New York: Enjoy the Super Bowl with two deals. For just $35, get a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 Traditional Bone-in Wings. You can also get $2 off any 9” Sub Sandwich.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this February. Read more about it right here.