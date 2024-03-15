Things to do: Star Wars at Symphony Hall, St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire, AZ Aloha Festival

PHOENIX, AZ — St. Patrick's Day weekend is here! Check out all of these fun events happening around the Valley on March 15-17.

Friday, March 15

Arizona Aloha Festival

When: March 16-17

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Cost: Free Admission

ABC15 Arizona | Nohelani Graf Arizona Aloha Festival

Ostrich Festival: Yung Gravy, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina, Wynonna Judd

When: March 15-17

Where: Tumbleweed Park, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert at Symphony Hall

When: March 15-17

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $45

MLB Spring Breakout

When: March 15-17

Where: Multiple stadiums across the Valley

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Movies in the Park: Happy Gilmore

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Parade is Free | $15 Admission at Faire

Mango Skies Productions St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire in Phoenix

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 2 p.m. on Arizona 61

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $150

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kathy Griffin at Orpheum Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theater

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Rich Fury BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 05: Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Sunday, March 17

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Now - March 31

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon

Cost: $34 Admission

AZ.RenFest Arizona Renaissance Festival

MJ The Musical

When: Now - March 17

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Sparky’s Fairway

When: Now - March 17

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: $80 per bay / Up to 6 people

ASU’s Mountain America Stadium transforms into giant golf driving range

