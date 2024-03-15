Things to do: Star Wars at Symphony Hall, St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire, AZ Aloha Festival

PHOENIX, AZ — St. Patrick's Day weekend is here! Check out all of these fun events happening around the Valley on March 15-17.
Friday, March 15
When: March 16-17
Where: Tempe Town Lake
Cost: Free Admission
Ostrich Festival: Yung Gravy, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina, Wynonna Judd
When: March 15-17
Where: Tumbleweed Park, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert at Symphony Hall
When: March 15-17
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $45
When: March 15-17
Where: Multiple stadiums across the Valley
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Movies in the Park: Happy Gilmore
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Saturday, March 16
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Parade is Free | $15 Admission at Faire
New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 2 p.m. on Arizona 61
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $150
Kathy Griffin at Orpheum Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theater
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Sunday, March 17
When: Now - March 31
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: $34 Admission
When: Now - March 17
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
When: Now - March 17
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: $80 per bay / Up to 6 people
———-