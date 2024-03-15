Watch Now
Things to do: Star Wars at Symphony Hall, St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire, AZ Aloha Festival

Posted at 9:03 PM, Mar 14, 2024
PHOENIX, AZ — St. Patrick's Day weekend is here! Check out all of these fun events happening around the Valley on March 15-17.

Friday, March 15

Arizona Aloha Festival

When: March 16-17
Where: Tempe Town Lake
Cost: Free Admission

Ostrich Festival: Yung Gravy, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina, Wynonna Judd

When: March 15-17
Where: Tumbleweed Park, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $30

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert at Symphony Hall

When: March 15-17
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $45

MLB Spring Breakout

When: March 15-17
Where: Multiple stadiums across the Valley
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Movies in the Park: Happy Gilmore

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire

When: 10 a.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Parade is Free | $15 Admission at Faire

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 2 p.m. on Arizona 61
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $150

Kathy Griffin at Orpheum Theatre

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Orpheum Theater
Cost: Tickets start around $60

Sunday, March 17

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Now - March 31
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: $34 Admission

MJ The Musical

When: Now - March 17
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50

Sparky’s Fairway

When: Now - March 17
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: $80 per bay / Up to 6 people

ASU’s Mountain America Stadium transforms into giant golf driving range

