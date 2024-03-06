Your guide to the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — We're celebrating St. Patrick's Day a day early in Phoenix because the St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire is being held on the 16th!

“We're going into our 41st year of hosting parade and faire here in Phoenix. You know, our whole committee is [made of volunteers] … a lot of love and passion goes in into this every year,” said Jeff Aspland, President of the Parade and Faire, to ABC15. “We really tried to make an event that's for everyone. So, kids 12 And under are free to get into the faire and the parade is a great time for the whole family."

The parade will kick off the fun for the day’s activities and the route will lead the crowd to the faire that will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park.

“Some of our new attractions are the Arizona History Walk where you can see the Irish history in Arizona. And one of the things that we were able to combine back is having the Irish Cultural Center included inside the fencing. You know, we've been included for many years, but you had to kind of go outside the fence and come in. So, we're glad that it's all connected again and that's a great thing because you can go into the McClelland Libraryand search through your genealogy, you can find some great literature, Irish literature, and we hope to have a lot of fun at the Irish Cultural Center as well,” said Aspland.

IF YOU GO



When: March 16

According to event officials, the parade will start “at Oak St. and heads south on 3rd St. to the Irish Faire at Margaret T. Hance Park.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the faire will begin following the parade- click here to see the route.

The faire takes place at Margaret T. Hance Park [1202 N 3rd St] in Phoenix and there is a cost of admission for this. You can purchase tickets in advance online.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. The St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire is featured in minute 12 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.