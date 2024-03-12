ASU’s Mountain America Stadium transforms into giant golf driving range

TEMPE, AZ — Get your golf game on at Sparky’s Fairway! Mountain America Stadium on ASU’s campus has transformed into a giant golf driving range for the next week.

“It's a brand new driving range event happening at the football field, where you can get a touchdown on the football field by shooting some golf balls off the inferno Bay,” Kimberly Carson, Marketing Manager for ASU 365 Community Union. “So if you’re a golfer, this is a bucket list item.”

Tee off from one of the bays on the concourse and drive golf balls from high up in the stands onto the football field below. It’s something that’s never been done before at the iconic Mountain America Stadium.

Zack Perry

“And there's actually a few different games that you can play,” said Carson. “So we'll have a score card, and you'll see the different activities that you can do hitting different targets first down, second down, third down, you can even get a touchdown, or get different point values depending on what targets you hit.”

Each bay starts at $80 and you can have up to six people in your group. Don’t worry about not having clubs, golf balls and clubs are provided.

Not to mention, a lot of creativity went into the field design.

“We were able to collaborate with our fantastic grounds crew to build out these games,” said Carson. “They helped paint all of the markers on the field. It's really a fun, creative collaboration with them. It’s different from what you would see painted on the football field, but once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Sparky’s Fairway is open now through Sunday, March 17. Click here for tee times.