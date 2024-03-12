Arizona Aloha Festival celebrates 30th Anniversary; what to know before you go

TEMPE, AZ — Travel to paradise without leaving the Valley… the Arizona Aloha Festival is this weekend!

“We are one of the largest free events in the state of Arizona, therefore, we don't advertise a whole lot. But it's an intimate setting with [several] stages of entertainment [and] 200 vendors [on-site],” said Lani Auwen, with the Board of Directors of the Arizona Aloha Festival, to ABC15. “You'll just feel like you're stepping back, and to a feeling of nostalgia of your last trip to Hawaii.”

The festival takes place at Tempe Town Lake on March 16 and 17.

ABC15 Arizona | Nohelani Graf Arizona Aloha Festival

"The entertainment takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. [from] Saturday through Sunday, and there's no duplicates of entertainment. So, it's performances by the community and those neighboring visitors who come in to perform to give back to the community; you can expect a great time,” said Auwen.

There’s a whole lot to see and do at this family-friendly event.

“It's also an arts and crafts event with various artisans, and arts and crafts on display. It is a swap meet so to speak event where you can get those fun trinkets from your favorite shops....It's a food event where you can dine on Polynesian food throughout the day. It's a cultural event with the outrigger canoes, ukuleles, and Hale Mana'o, which (means) house of learning. It's a children's event where we have free children's activities going on throughout the day. So, it's really about seven festivals in one,” expressed Auwen to ABC15.

Here are just some of the activities you’ll find at the festival:



Keiki Activities: free crafts for kids of all ages, click here for more information.



Hale Mana'o: The 'House of Knowledge' offers cooking demonstrations, hula lessons, and more things people can learn to do and practice. Click here for the full breakdown.



Island Marketplaces: more than 140 booths of “traditional and 'Island Lifestyle' items” will be offered.



Ohana Village: This area has a variety of not-for-profit organizations with resources available for the community. Click here to check out what type of exhibitors will be present.



There will be two stages for the performances that will highlight music and dances from Hawai'i and the South Pacific.

IF YOU GO



When: March 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tempe Town Lake, click here for a mapof the event.

Cost: Admission is free.

