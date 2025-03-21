Things to do: Spirits of Mexico Festival, Out of the Park Music Fest, Mecum Auto Auctions, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on March 21-23.

Friday, March 21

Mecum Auto Auctions

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $30, free for kids under 12

Join Mecum Auctions, host of The World's Largest Collector Car Auction, for a high-energy auction featuring 2,000 coveted classic and collector cars to be auctioned over five action-packed days, March 18-22. With on-site exhibitors, food and beverage options, a kids-only Adventure Zone and an entire sea of cars sure to inspire both nostalgia and awe, there is no limit to the fun to be had by families and individuals of all ages.

Wicked on Tour

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Ticket prices vary online

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Jersey Boys

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Hormel Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Are you ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene? Jersey Boys takes you on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom.

Pride Night: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The Phoenix Suns will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening at 7 p.m. for Pride Night.

Saturday, March 22

Spirits of Mexico Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: General admission is $10

The Spirits of Mexico Festival returns to Downtown Phoenix on March 22-23 at Heritage Square. This year highlights Nayarit, known for its Pacific coastline and rich Indigenous culture. Enjoy live music, dance, art, cooking and mixology classes, plus tastings of Mexico’s signature spirits like tequila and mezcal.

Native Art Market

When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Native Art Market, 100% Indigenous-owned, provides a space for Native Americans to sell authentic, handmade goods while fostering cultural connections. Since 2018, it has generated millions for Native artists, ensuring only genuine Native art is showcased.

Super Spring Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

Meet your favorite superheroes, fly on a zipline, enjoy bounce houses and slides, face painting, live entertainment, action-packed performances, raffle prizes and giveaways, and local vendors for shopping!

Out of the Park Music Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Mark Coronado Park, Surprise

Cost: $40 general admission

The Out of the Park Music Fest is back and set to deliver an incredible concert experience! Featuring headliners like Ernest, Chase Matthew, George Birge, and more. Get ready for unforgettable music, food and fun as we close out the Spring Training season in Surprise!

Alice Cooper Off the Track With Buckcherry

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler

Cost: General admission is $69

Join us for an unforgettable performance by Alice Cooper Off the Track! With special guest Buckcherry and local bands, you won’t want to miss this star-studded event! Post-NHRA Concert, across the street from Firebird Motorsports Park at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds.

Metro Phoenix Night Market

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: AZ International Marketplace (1920 W Broadway Rd, Mesa)

Cost: Free admission

The Metro Phoenix Night Market is a free monthly night market. The night market will showcase local food vendors and a variety of anime/retail vendors at this Asian food festival. This food festival is about highlighting the diversity of food and an opportunity for small businesses to show their culture through their food.

USL: Rhode Island vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Offset with Rich the Kid

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos-Wild Horse Pass

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Offset takes to the stage with Rich the Kid on Saturday night at Wild Horse Pass.

Sunday, March 23

Chandler Ostrich Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tumbleweed Park, Chandler

Cost: $25 adult admission, $15 for kids 5-12

It's the last weekend of Chandler Ostrich Festival! Music headliners will include Los Rieleros del Norte, Natasha Bedingfield, Tyler Hubbard and more.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more.