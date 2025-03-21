Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Things to do: Spirits of Mexico Festival, Out of the Park Music Fest, Mecum Auto Auctions, and more!

Weekend Events March 21-23.png
AP Images, Mecum Auto Auctions, Spirits of Mexico Festival, Out of the Park Music Fest, Metro Phoenix Night Market
Weekend Events March 21-23.png
Posted

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on March 21-23.

Friday, March 21

Mecum Auto Auctions

When: Friday - Saturday
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $30, free for kids under 12

Join Mecum Auctions, host of The World's Largest Collector Car Auction, for a high-energy auction featuring 2,000 coveted classic and collector cars to be auctioned over five action-packed days, March 18-22. With on-site exhibitors, food and beverage options, a kids-only Adventure Zone and an entire sea of cars sure to inspire both nostalgia and awe, there is no limit to the fun to be had by families and individuals of all ages.

Wicked on Tour

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Ticket prices vary online

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Jersey Boys

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Hormel Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59

Are you ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene? Jersey Boys takes you on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom.

Pride Night: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $50

The Phoenix Suns will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening at 7 p.m. for Pride Night.

Phoenix Suns's Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Saturday, March 22

Spirits of Mexico Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: General admission is $10

The Spirits of Mexico Festival returns to Downtown Phoenix on March 22-23 at Heritage Square. This year highlights Nayarit, known for its Pacific coastline and rich Indigenous culture. Enjoy live music, dance, art, cooking and mixology classes, plus tastings of Mexico’s signature spirits like tequila and mezcal.

Native Art Market

When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission

Native Art Market, 100% Indigenous-owned, provides a space for Native Americans to sell authentic, handmade goods while fostering cultural connections. Since 2018, it has generated millions for Native artists, ensuring only genuine Native art is showcased.

Super Spring Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission

Meet your favorite superheroes, fly on a zipline, enjoy bounce houses and slides, face painting, live entertainment, action-packed performances, raffle prizes and giveaways, and local vendors for shopping!

Super Spring Festival.jpg

Out of the Park Music Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Mark Coronado Park, Surprise
Cost: $40 general admission

The Out of the Park Music Fest is back and set to deliver an incredible concert experience! Featuring headliners like Ernest, Chase Matthew, George Birge, and more. Get ready for unforgettable music, food and fun as we close out the Spring Training season in Surprise!

Alice Cooper Off the Track With Buckcherry

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler
Cost: General admission is $69

Join us for an unforgettable performance by Alice Cooper Off the Track! With special guest Buckcherry and local bands, you won’t want to miss this star-studded event! Post-NHRA Concert, across the street from Firebird Motorsports Park at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds.

Alice Cooper Off The Track.jpg

Metro Phoenix Night Market

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: AZ International Marketplace (1920 W Broadway Rd, Mesa)
Cost: Free admission

The Metro Phoenix Night Market is a free monthly night market. The night market will showcase local food vendors and a variety of anime/retail vendors at this Asian food festival. This food festival is about highlighting the diversity of food and an opportunity for small businesses to show their culture through their food.

Metro Phoenix Night Market.jpeg

USL: Rhode Island vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $15

Offset with Rich the Kid

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos-Wild Horse Pass
Cost: Tickets start at $39

Offset takes to the stage with Rich the Kid on Saturday night at Wild Horse Pass.

Sunday, March 23

Chandler Ostrich Festival

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Tumbleweed Park, Chandler
Cost: $25 adult admission, $15 for kids 5-12

It's the last weekend of Chandler Ostrich Festival! Music headliners will include Los Rieleros del Norte, Natasha Bedingfield, Tyler Hubbard and more.

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival
Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: Tickets start at $36

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more.

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
More Things to Do stories:
Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball

Things To Do

Your guide to the 2025 AZ Diamondbacks opening weekend at Chase Field in Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
Golden Knights Sabres Hockey

Entertainment

Vegas Golden Knights hosting hockey clinics across the Valley March 27-29

abc15.com staff
FUNBOX Bounce & Party Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Things To Do

Sneak peek: Inside the first permanent ‘FUNBOX’ bounce park location in Arizona

Nicole Gutierrez

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen