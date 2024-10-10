Things to do: Oktoberfest, CHARLI XCX, Kevin Hart, Barrett-Jackson, Indigenous Peoples' Day Phx Fest

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events around the Valley on October 11 to 13.

Friday, October 11

Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Cost: Admission is $25 at the gate | Free Admission Sunday | 20 and Under Free Admission

Four Peaks Brewing Co. invites you to the 2024 Oktoberfest! A weekend full of entertainment for all ages, German food & beers and plenty of Oom Pah Pah! This event is a long-standing Tempe tradition celebrating more than 50 years and benefitting the work of Tempe Sister Cities.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Don’t miss Barret-Jackson’s inaugural fall auction. The event features a collector car auction unlike any other, live music, carnival rides, exhibits and more.

Josh Frigerio

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Kevin Hart is performing comedy shows all weekend long at the Arizona Financial Theatre.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP FILE - Kevin Hart, a cast member, producer and co-writer of "Night School," poses at the premiere of the film Sept. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Indigenous Peoples' Day Phx Fest

When: Friday, Saturday, Monday

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Ticketed events range from Free - $25

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest is back to "Amplify Indigenous Voices" with a vibrant celebration of Indigenous Art, Culture, Music, and Food. The event, hosted by Cahokia PHX in collaboration with valley partners such as Arizona Center, Downtown Phoenix Inc., Local First, the Phoenix Art Museum, and a multitude of Indigenous creatives and entrepreneurs, aims to provide festival-goers with immersive experiences that celebrate the diverse culture of Indigenous people.

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $15

The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Check it out all the fun starting now through Sunday, October 27.

Defying Gravity: The Music of Stephen Schwartz and Friends

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Symphony

Cost: Tickets start around $45

“Defying Gravity: The Music of Stephen Schwartz and Friends” has enthralled audiences around the world for over two decades — and received a standing ovation at every stop along the way. The beloved songs of the Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter are given breathtaking performances by world-class vocalists. This uplifting, soul-stirring concert features hits from classic shows like Godspell, Pippin, and Wicked including “Magic to Do,” “Colors of the Wind,” “Corner of the Sky,” “Day by Day,” “When You Believe,” “Defying Gravity” and more. It’s an unforgettable evening of magical musical theatre.

Preseason: Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $8

NBA Preseason is back! The Phoenix Suns will host the Detroit Pistons at the Footprint Center on Friday night.

CFB: Utah vs. ASU

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $25

The ASU Sun Devils will take on No. 16 Utah Friday night at Mountain America Stadium.

Saturday, October 12

DTPHX Urban Ale Trail

When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free self-guided tour

Rock n' Hop your way through Downtown Phoenix, the urban foodie paradise that also boasts one of the most extensive and diverse craft beer scenes in Arizona. Don't miss your opportunity to taste (and sip) your way through some of the state's best bars and restaurants. This year, live music will be staged throughout the trail, so you can enjoy entertainment while experiencing the event. Each location will offer three 4-oz beer and snack pairings for $5 each. If you can't pick just one, try all three for $15. Registration is not necessary, and the Trail can be done in any order.

DTPHX Urban Ale Trail





Ana Gabriel "Un Deseo Mas" Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $51

Luis Hidalgo/AP Mexican singer Ana Gabriel performs at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. Believed to be one of the largest musical events in Latin America, the annual weeklong festival was first inaugurated in 1960. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Porter Robinson SMILE! :D World Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Barry Brecheisen/Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP Porter Robinson seen at the Le Festival d'ete de Quebec on Sunday, July 12, 2015 in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Sunday, October 13

CHARLI XCX and Troye Sivan at Footprint Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $125