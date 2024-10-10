What to know about the Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park

TEMPE, AZ — Need a weekend filled with beer, bräts and family fun? Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest is bringing the German festival to Tempe!

WHAT TO EXPECT

“For us, we really like making authentic beer, and nothing more is authentic than the Oktoberfest itself. We make a fantastic Oktoberfest […] if you make an Oktoberfest beer, you have to actually have the event and so for us, it's a great way to go out there [and] be a part of the local community. There are a bunch of different partners that we work with to put on this event. And so, it's such a great way to get in front of not only Tempe residents but [all] the Valley residents,” Trevor Needle, Four Peaks Brewing Company’s marketing director, to ABC15.



Entertainment includes the Stein Holding Competition, Cardinals football watch party, and Dachshund Races.

Fun for the children includes Kids Carnival Rides and Kinderfest, Bubble Mania, Duck-toberfest Pond, Gold Panning, and more.

And of course, live entertainment! You can view the festival’s lineup of musical performances and live entertainment here.

To preview the food and drink options, click here.

IF YOU GO



Friday, Oct. 11, from 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

A clear bag policy is in place for the course of the event.

For information on tickets, click here .

click here Ages 20 and under get free admission all weekend.

Admission is free for everyone on Sunday, October 13.

