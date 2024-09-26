Things to do: Mexican Baseball Fiesta, Boots in the Park, Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N' Out Live

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 27-29.
Friday, September 27
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Admission is $15
The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Check it out all the fun starting now through Sunday, October 27.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Select restaurants across Arizona
Cost: Prices vary
Get ready to spice up your dining life during the last weekend of Arizona Restaurant Week. Enjoy a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. Try dishes from over 200 participating restaurants.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: $5 admission Saturday | FREE admission Friday & Sunday from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to Westworld of Scottsdale this weekend! The family-friendly show will feature over 1,000 vendor booths providing deals on landscaping, kitchen and bath remodeling, décor, painting and so much more.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Camelback Ranch, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Mexican Baseball Fiesta is multi-day event consisting of several baseball games featuring players from the Mexican teams of Mexicali, Hermosillo, and Obregón, Guasave, Jalisco, and Navojoa to Camelback Ranch.
San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 6:40 p.m. on Friday, 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, 12:10 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $36
Rounding out the regular season is Player Tee Weekend, which features sleek, unique tee shirts highlighting three of your favorite D-backs. Each day of the series vs. the San Diego Padres features a different player: Jake McCarthy’s tee will be on Friday, Ketel Marte’s on Saturday, and Geraldo Perdomo’s closes out the weekend on Sunday! Player Tee Weekend will have 20,000 tees available on each day.
Kacey Musgraves w/ Father John Misty
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: Tickets start at $34.80
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
Saturday, September 28
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill
Cost: Free Admission
Garlic lovers unite! This September, the Queen Creek Olive Mill will host its 11th annual Garlic Fest, celebrating over two weekends: September 21-22 and September 28-29. The weekend event will feature a variety of organically grown garlic and garlic-inspired menus and products. Guests can hang out at the Mill and enjoy live cooking demos with the Mill’s own Perry Rea showcasing the versatility of garlic, fun and games in the grove, live music and more!
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: $199 2-day tickets, $150 single day tickets
Boots In The Park returns to Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, AZ for an expanded 2-day country party on September 28 and 29 with… Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Ian Munsick, Corey Kent, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, Chayce Beckham, Redferrin, Greylan James and sounds by Luwiss Lux! Enjoy two days filled with chart topping country artists, line dancing, beer and craft cocktails, locally curated food vendors, art installations, beautiful AZ views, and so much more.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theatre Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
"The Diary of Anne Frank" is an adaptation of the book "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank. The play details the experiences of Anne, a Jewish teenager who went into hiding with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in World War II.
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N' Out Live
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Television's longest-running urban comedy show with over 200 episodes spanning two decades, is hitting the road for its farewell tour, "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap." This all-ages tour will bring the show's signature high-energy, improvisational comedy to Desert Diamond Arena on September 28.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
Sunday, September 29
Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:05 p.m
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $25
The Arizona Cardinals will host the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $64
Christian Nodal: PA'L CORA TOUR
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $39
