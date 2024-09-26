Things to do: Mexican Baseball Fiesta, Boots in the Park, Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N' Out Live

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 27-29.

Friday, September 27

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $15

The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Check it out all the fun starting now through Sunday, October 27.

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Select restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Prices vary

Get ready to spice up your dining life during the last weekend of Arizona Restaurant Week. Enjoy a state-sized plate of choices, from sizzling Southwestern flavors and your favorite comfort food to luxe dining experiences and flavors from around the globe. Try dishes from over 200 participating restaurants.

Maricopa Home and Garden Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: $5 admission Saturday | FREE admission Friday & Sunday from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to Westworld of Scottsdale this weekend! The family-friendly show will feature over 1,000 vendor booths providing deals on landscaping, kitchen and bath remodeling, décor, painting and so much more.

Mexican Baseball Fiesta

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Camelback Ranch, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Mexican Baseball Fiesta is multi-day event consisting of several baseball games featuring players from the Mexican teams of Mexicali, Hermosillo, and Obregón, Guasave, Jalisco, and Navojoa to Camelback Ranch.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m. on Friday, 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, 12:10 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Rounding out the regular season is Player Tee Weekend, which features sleek, unique tee shirts highlighting three of your favorite D-backs. Each day of the series vs. the San Diego Padres features a different player: Jake McCarthy’s tee will be on Friday, Ketel Marte’s on Saturday, and Geraldo Perdomo’s closes out the weekend on Sunday! Player Tee Weekend will have 20,000 tees available on each day.

Kacey Musgraves w/ Father John Misty

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start at $34.80

Goth Babe

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

Saturday, September 28

Garlic Festival: Weekend 2

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Cost: Free Admission

Garlic lovers unite! This September, the Queen Creek Olive Mill will host its 11th annual Garlic Fest, celebrating over two weekends: September 21-22 and September 28-29. The weekend event will feature a variety of organically grown garlic and garlic-inspired menus and products. Guests can hang out at the Mill and enjoy live cooking demos with the Mill’s own Perry Rea showcasing the versatility of garlic, fun and games in the grove, live music and more!

Boots in the Park

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: $199 2-day tickets, $150 single day tickets

Boots In The Park returns to Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, AZ for an expanded 2-day country party on September 28 and 29 with… Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Ian Munsick, Corey Kent, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, Chayce Beckham, Redferrin, Greylan James and sounds by Luwiss Lux! Enjoy two days filled with chart topping country artists, line dancing, beer and craft cocktails, locally curated food vendors, art installations, beautiful AZ views, and so much more.

The Diary of Anne Frank

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theatre Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

"The Diary of Anne Frank" is an adaptation of the book "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank. The play details the experiences of Anne, a Jewish teenager who went into hiding with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in World War II.

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N' Out Live

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Television's longest-running urban comedy show with over 200 episodes spanning two decades, is hitting the road for its farewell tour, "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap." This all-ages tour will bring the show's signature high-energy, improvisational comedy to Desert Diamond Arena on September 28.

André 3000

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

Sunday, September 29

Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:05 p.m

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $25

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Danny Ocean

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $64

Christian Nodal: PA'L CORA TOUR

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $39

—---