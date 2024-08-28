Things to do: Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase Field, Arizona Black Rodeo, Repticon, Tyga

PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from August 30 - September 2.
Friday, August 30
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hispanic Heritage Weekend
When: 6:40 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39
The D-backs are proud to host and celebrate our Latino community with a weekend of food, music, and baseball during our Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase Field. The weekend will take place Friday, Each day will highlight different cultures and groups of our Latino community such as the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.
When: August 30-31 Friday at 7 p.m. | Saturday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $30/$50 day of show at venue
Get ready for the Arizona Black Rodeo! Enjoy 3 shows over Friday and Saturday that feature bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ranch bronc riding, and so much more. The ‘hottest show on dirt’ is fun and exciting for the entire family and rated triple "E" for educational, entertaining, and for everyone.
RELATED | Events, tickets, and everything you need to know before you go to Arizona Black Rodeo
When: August 30 - September 2
Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown
Cost: Day passes start at $30-$50
Saboten Con is Arizona's largest and longest-running anime, gaming, cosplay, and J-Pop culture convention. Come celebrate over 15 years of Saboten Con this Labor Day Weekend at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. Enjoy hundreds of vendors and artists, hundreds of hours of programming, and some of the biggest guests from all over the industry.
Twenty One Pilots: The Clancy World Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Jay Leno at Talking Stick Resort
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Saturday, August 31
When: August 31 - September 1 | Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Mesa Convention Center
Cost: Tickets start at $10
When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Experience the rich culture and heritage of Mexico through engaging activities, vibrant music, and more! This is the perfect weekend celebration for all ages in anticipation of Hispanic Heritage Month!
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hispanic Heritage Weekend with Grupo Control Postgame Concert
When: 5:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $56
The D-backs are proud to host and celebrate our Latino community with a weekend of food, music, and baseball during our Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase Field. The weekend will take place Friday, Each day will highlight different cultures and groups of our Latino community such as the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico. On Saturday, August 31, enjoy a postgame concert featuring Grupo Control.
When: Doors at 6 p.m.
Where: The Oasis Pool at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $69
Wyoming Cowboys vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $8
Sunday, September 1
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $11
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hispanic Heritage Weekend
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: GA lawn tickets start at $35.30
Switchfoot, Blue October, Matt Nathanson: Help From My Friends Tour
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Labor Day Fireworks at Hurricane Harbor
When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: Hurricane Harbor, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Join us at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix for your Labor Day Fireworks Fix! Park will be open Labor Day Weekend and will feature fireworks on Sunday, September 1 at 7:45 p.m.