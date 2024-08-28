Things to do: Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase Field, Arizona Black Rodeo, Repticon, Tyga

PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from August 30 - September 2.

Friday, August 30

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hispanic Heritage Weekend

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39

The D-backs are proud to host and celebrate our Latino community with a weekend of food, music, and baseball during our Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase Field. The weekend will take place Friday, Each day will highlight different cultures and groups of our Latino community such as the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Black Rodeo

When: August 30-31 Friday at 7 p.m. | Saturday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $30/$50 day of show at venue

Get ready for the Arizona Black Rodeo! Enjoy 3 shows over Friday and Saturday that feature bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ranch bronc riding, and so much more. The ‘hottest show on dirt’ is fun and exciting for the entire family and rated triple "E" for educational, entertaining, and for everyone.

Vasco Dixon - Arizona Black Rodeo

RELATED | Events, tickets, and everything you need to know before you go to Arizona Black Rodeo

Saboten Con

When: August 30 - September 2

Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Cost: Day passes start at $30-$50

Saboten Con is Arizona's largest and longest-running anime, gaming, cosplay, and J-Pop culture convention. Come celebrate over 15 years of Saboten Con this Labor Day Weekend at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. Enjoy hundreds of vendors and artists, hundreds of hours of programming, and some of the biggest guests from all over the industry.

Saboten Con

Twenty One Pilots: The Clancy World Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Invision/AP

Jay Leno at Talking Stick Resort

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $30

John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. Jay Leno suffered burns in a weekend fire at the car enthusiast's garage but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency." (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Saturday, August 31

Repticon

When: August 31 - September 1 | Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Experience Mexico at MIM

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Experience the rich culture and heritage of Mexico through engaging activities, vibrant music, and more! This is the perfect weekend celebration for all ages in anticipation of Hispanic Heritage Month!

Emma Barber

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hispanic Heritage Weekend with Grupo Control Postgame Concert

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $56

The D-backs are proud to host and celebrate our Latino community with a weekend of food, music, and baseball during our Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Chase Field. The weekend will take place Friday, Each day will highlight different cultures and groups of our Latino community such as the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico. On Saturday, August 31, enjoy a postgame concert featuring Grupo Control.

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: Cubs vs. D-backs on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Tyga | Oasis Pool Party

When: Doors at 6 p.m.

Where: The Oasis Pool at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $69

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Tyga arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $8

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Sunday, September 1

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $11

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hispanic Heritage Weekend

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 2: Orioles vs. D-backs on September 2, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Thirty Seconds to Mars

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: GA lawn tickets start at $35.30

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Tomo Milicevic, from left, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Switchfoot, Blue October, Matt Nathanson: Help From My Friends Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP From left, Chad Butler, Tim Foreman, Jon Foreman, Drew Shirley and Jerome Fontamillas of the band Switchfoot perform, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The band's latest album, "interrobang," was released on Aug. 20. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Labor Day Fireworks at Hurricane Harbor

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Harbor, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Join us at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix for your Labor Day Fireworks Fix! Park will be open Labor Day Weekend and will feature fireworks on Sunday, September 1 at 7:45 p.m.