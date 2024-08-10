Watch Now
Arizona Black Rodeo: events, tickets, and everything you need to know before you go

Enjoy watching bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and more
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at this month’s best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Arizona Black Rodeo is in Scottsdale this August for its 13th year in our state!

“There's a lot of excitement for this event, you know, for kids, for adults and [everyone],” said Danell Tipton, Black Rodeo USA board director, to ABC15. “The Arizona Black Rodeo is one of the top five best-voted in the country. So, you know, if we’re one of the top five, then that should tell you something, right there.”

It’s no secret that this rodeo has several events that will keep the entire family entertained!

According to Tipton, some of the events that will have you ‘on the edge of your seat’ include the bucking horse riding, the bucking bulls, and the cowgirls barrel racing!

“You're going to see some of the best black cowboys in the world from everywhere, you know, from every part of the states and every part of the country,” said Tipton.
“When you talk about, you know, the black cowboy, there's a lot of folks that don't even know the black cowboy even exist. [When] you have invitational rodeos, like this one that's been going on for 13 years out [Arizona], you know, a lot of people haven't been to a black rodeo,” said Tipton. “Where I'm from, Oklahoma City, Texas area… man […] this is what we do; we eat it, sleep it, walk it, dream it.

Tipton adds that the annual rodeo in our Valley is a great way to learn and celebrate the African American cowboys and cowgirls.

“Us coming that way, showing our experience out in the West is, you know, it’s going to be mind-dropping for a lot of people out there that had never got to touch a horse, or, you know, they didn't even think the black covid exists. So, we want to invite everybody to come out,” said Tipton.

Enjoy watching bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and more!

  • Dates: August 30 and 31; ticket information can be found here.
  • Event venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 North Pima Road]
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this August. The Arizona Black Rode is featured in minute six of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

