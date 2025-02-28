Things to do: Extra Innings Fest, Bugs Bunny with the Phoenix Symphony, Indian Fair & Market, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on February 28 - March 2.

Friday, February 28

Cactus League Spring Training Season

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Stadiums across the Valley

Cost: Tickets start around $15

Play ball! Spring Training is back in the Valley and you can catch 15 MLB teams facing off in the Cacus League.

ABC15 | Clayton Klapper SPRING TRAINING AT SALT RIVER FIELDS AT TALKING STICK

Extra Innings Festival

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Tickets start at $160

The Extra Innings Festival will feature The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Kings of Leon and many more artists on Friday and Saturday at Tempe Beach Park.

Extra Innings Festival

Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Theaters across the Valley

Cost: Single movie tickets start around $15

The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival (GPJFF) will run from Friday through Sunday at Harkins Theaters in Scottsdale, Chandler, and Peoria. Showcasing 28 captivating films from around the globe, the festival celebrates the richness of Jewish storytelling while delving into themes of culture, history, and the human experience.

Bugs Bunny with the Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Watch the Looney Tunes gang in hilarious and unforgettable scenes on the big screen as the Phoenix Symphony performs the reimagined classics of Rossini, Wagner, and more conducted by Emmy Award-winning conductor George Daugherty. Favorites include What’s Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, Coyote Falls, Long-Haired Hare, Baton Bunny, and Corny Concerto, plus 5 brand new animated shorts.

Jersey Boys

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Hormel Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Are you ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene? Jersey Boys takes you on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom.

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Bars & restaurants across the Valley

Cost: Costs vary for ticketed events

Arizona Cocktail Weekend is returning to the greater Phoenix area for its 13th year! The schedule will boast a variety of events, including exclusive tastings, expert-led seminars and can’t-miss cocktail events, in addition to three signature events, The Cocktail Carnival, Top Bars, and Last Slinger Standing. The events are spread out over various venues, including hotels and bars around the Valley, though most take place in downtown Phoenix.

The Beach at the Children's Museum of Phoenix

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Included with $17 museum admission

Discover endless fun at this one-of-a-kind outdoor play experience where kids can splash, build, and play in 40 tons of sand! Museum visitors will have a blast digging, experimenting with sand and water, and constructing epic sandcastles. Come play in the sand with us!

The Beach at the Children's Museum of Phoenix

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Phoenix Suns will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, left, tries to keep the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., center, and Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Saturday, March 1

Italian Heritage Festival of Phoenix

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Heritage Square, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $10

Experience the Italian Heritage Festival of Phoenix! Immerse yourself in the rich culture of Italy during this unforgettable weekend at downtown Phoenix’s Heritage Square, transformed into a bustling Italian Piazza. Indulge in authentic Italian cuisine, savor imported beverages, and enjoy captivating entertainment and exquisite arts. Stroll through the Italian marketplace, snap selfies with classic cars and high-speed motorcycles, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere that has something for everyone.

Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: $26 single-day tickets

Immerse yourself in an exciting world of art, food, drinks, live entertainment, and so much more at the 67th Annual Indian Fair & Market! Over 650 talented Native artists, carefully selected through a competitive jury process, display their artworks in a lively community celebration where passion, talent, and tradition seamlessly unite as 100+ American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Canadian First Nations take center stage. Prepare yourself for a spectacle of creativity, blending traditional heritage with modern innovation.

Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market

Melrose on 7th Street Fair

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 7th Avenue - Indian School to Campbell

Cost: Free admission

Enjoy food trucks, live music, local vendors, car show, kids area and more at the Melrose on 7th Street Fair.

Sunday, March 2

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more.

AZREN FEST Arizona Renaissance Festival

Pup Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Tempe Market Place

Cost: Free

Grab your four-legged best friend for The Pup Festival this Sunday! This free event at Tempe Marketplace will feature dog races, agility course, games, contests, rescue adoptions, prizes, giveaways, and more.

Pup Festival

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.