Things to do: Extra Innings Fest, Bugs Bunny with the Phoenix Symphony, Indian Fair & Market, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on February 28 - March 2.
Friday, February 28
Cactus League Spring Training Season
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Stadiums across the Valley
Cost: Tickets start around $15
Play ball! Spring Training is back in the Valley and you can catch 15 MLB teams facing off in the Cacus League.
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: Tickets start at $160
The Extra Innings Festival will feature The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Kings of Leon and many more artists on Friday and Saturday at Tempe Beach Park.
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Theaters across the Valley
Cost: Single movie tickets start around $15
The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival (GPJFF) will run from Friday through Sunday at Harkins Theaters in Scottsdale, Chandler, and Peoria. Showcasing 28 captivating films from around the globe, the festival celebrates the richness of Jewish storytelling while delving into themes of culture, history, and the human experience.
Bugs Bunny with the Phoenix Symphony
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Watch the Looney Tunes gang in hilarious and unforgettable scenes on the big screen as the Phoenix Symphony performs the reimagined classics of Rossini, Wagner, and more conducted by Emmy Award-winning conductor George Daugherty. Favorites include What’s Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, Coyote Falls, Long-Haired Hare, Baton Bunny, and Corny Concerto, plus 5 brand new animated shorts.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Hormel Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Are you ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene? Jersey Boys takes you on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Bars & restaurants across the Valley
Cost: Costs vary for ticketed events
Arizona Cocktail Weekend is returning to the greater Phoenix area for its 13th year! The schedule will boast a variety of events, including exclusive tastings, expert-led seminars and can’t-miss cocktail events, in addition to three signature events, The Cocktail Carnival, Top Bars, and Last Slinger Standing. The events are spread out over various venues, including hotels and bars around the Valley, though most take place in downtown Phoenix.
The Beach at the Children's Museum of Phoenix
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Included with $17 museum admission
Discover endless fun at this one-of-a-kind outdoor play experience where kids can splash, build, and play in 40 tons of sand! Museum visitors will have a blast digging, experimenting with sand and water, and constructing epic sandcastles. Come play in the sand with us!
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $30
The Phoenix Suns will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 1
Italian Heritage Festival of Phoenix
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Heritage Square, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Admission is $10
Experience the Italian Heritage Festival of Phoenix! Immerse yourself in the rich culture of Italy during this unforgettable weekend at downtown Phoenix’s Heritage Square, transformed into a bustling Italian Piazza. Indulge in authentic Italian cuisine, savor imported beverages, and enjoy captivating entertainment and exquisite arts. Stroll through the Italian marketplace, snap selfies with classic cars and high-speed motorcycles, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere that has something for everyone.
Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: $26 single-day tickets
Immerse yourself in an exciting world of art, food, drinks, live entertainment, and so much more at the 67th Annual Indian Fair & Market! Over 650 talented Native artists, carefully selected through a competitive jury process, display their artworks in a lively community celebration where passion, talent, and tradition seamlessly unite as 100+ American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Canadian First Nations take center stage. Prepare yourself for a spectacle of creativity, blending traditional heritage with modern innovation.
When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 7th Avenue - Indian School to Campbell
Cost: Free admission
Enjoy food trucks, live music, local vendors, car show, kids area and more at the Melrose on 7th Street Fair.
Sunday, March 2
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: Tickets start at $36
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more.
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Tempe Market Place
Cost: Free
Grab your four-legged best friend for The Pup Festival this Sunday! This free event at Tempe Marketplace will feature dog races, agility course, games, contests, rescue adoptions, prizes, giveaways, and more.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.