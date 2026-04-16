Things to do: Disney On Ice, Scottsdale Fair & Festival, Reggae Rise Up, Polish Fest, Reptile Expo and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on April 17-19.
Friday, April 17
Weekend Series: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Toronto Blue Jays for a weekend series at Chase Field! Enjoy post-game fireworks after Friday’s game and the first 20,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free Ketel Marte t-shirt.
NBA Play-In Tournament: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $70
The Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors in a high-stakes NBA Play-In Tournament matchup Friday at 7 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures brings a family-friendly production featuring classic and new characters in an interactive skating adventure running April 16–19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
When: Friday - Sunday | April 17-26
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $11 admission
The Scottsdale Fair & Festival is a multi-day, family-friendly event at WestWorld of Scottsdale featuring thrill rides, games and classic fair food from April 17–26.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: Tickets start at $80
Island vibes take over Tempe with a three-day reggae festival featuring live music, food vendors and a laid-back atmosphere along Tempe Beach Park.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Mostly free events
VIVA PHX is a multi-day, multi-venue festival in downtown Phoenix that brings together live music, art, food and community events. The event highlights the city’s creative culture, transforming venues across downtown into a vibrant hub of performances and experiences.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: $10 admission
The Pow Wow at Arizona State University celebrates Native American culture through traditional dancing, music and art, bringing together Indigenous communities from across the U.S. and Canada.
Saturday, April 18
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: 2828 W Country Gables Drive, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The Polish Festival in Phoenix is a two-day cultural celebration featuring traditional Polish food, live music, folk dancing and family-friendly activities. The free event also includes vendors, contests and performances that showcase Polish heritage.
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Arizona Opera, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Experience the magic of Rossini’s La Cenerentola (Cinderella), an exciting semi-staged concert featuring renowned guest performers, new and returning Marion Roose Pullin Studio Artists, and the Arizona Opera Orchestra and Chorus on-stage in a fast-paced evening of up-close, comic virtuosity.
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Mesa Convention Center
Cost: $15 adults | $5 children
Arizona’s largest reptile expo returns to the Valley featuring reptiles, exotic animals and educational exhibits.
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Heritage & Science Park, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
This family-friendly festival blends science, history and sci-fi with hands-on activities and exhibits. It’s designed to make STEM fun and accessible for all ages.
Warren Zeiders World Tour 2026
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Sunday, April 19
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Forbes is excited to bring the 2026 Under 30 Summit to the vibrant city of Phoenix, Arizona! This spring, we are convening the world’s top young leaders, founders, creators and innovators for four days filled with A-list speakers, exclusive networking opportunities, private performances, industry-focused meetups, local culinary experiences, a legendary city crawl, fulfilling community service activities and much more.
Electric Callboy: Tanzneid World Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $53