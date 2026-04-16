Things to do: Disney On Ice, Scottsdale Fair & Festival, Reggae Rise Up, Polish Fest, Reptile Expo and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on April 17-19.

Friday, April 17

Weekend Series: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Toronto Blue Jays for a weekend series at Chase Field! Enjoy post-game fireworks after Friday’s game and the first 20,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free Ketel Marte t-shirt.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) and pitcher Paul Sewald celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game, Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NBA Play-In Tournament: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $70

The Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors in a high-stakes NBA Play-In Tournament matchup Friday at 7 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Kyle Phillips/AP Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures brings a family-friendly production featuring classic and new characters in an interactive skating adventure running April 16–19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Disney On Ice

Scottsdale Fair & Festival

When: Friday - Sunday | April 17-26

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $11 admission

The Scottsdale Fair & Festival is a multi-day, family-friendly event at WestWorld of Scottsdale featuring thrill rides, games and classic fair food from April 17–26.

Reggae Rise Up Arizona

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Tickets start at $80

Island vibes take over Tempe with a three-day reggae festival featuring live music, food vendors and a laid-back atmosphere along Tempe Beach Park.

VIVA PHX

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Mostly free events

VIVA PHX is a multi-day, multi-venue festival in downtown Phoenix that brings together live music, art, food and community events. The event highlights the city’s creative culture, transforming venues across downtown into a vibrant hub of performances and experiences.

Pow Wow at ASU

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: $10 admission

The Pow Wow at Arizona State University celebrates Native American culture through traditional dancing, music and art, bringing together Indigenous communities from across the U.S. and Canada.

Pow Wow at ASU

Saturday, April 18

Polish Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: 2828 W Country Gables Drive, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Polish Festival in Phoenix is a two-day cultural celebration featuring traditional Polish food, live music, folk dancing and family-friendly activities. The free event also includes vendors, contests and performances that showcase Polish heritage.

La Cenerentola (Cinderella)

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Arizona Opera, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Experience the magic of Rossini’s La Cenerentola (Cinderella), an exciting semi-staged concert featuring renowned guest performers, new and returning Marion Roose Pullin Studio Artists, and the Arizona Opera Orchestra and Chorus on-stage in a fast-paced evening of up-close, comic virtuosity.

Phoenix Reptile Expo

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: $15 adults | $5 children

Arizona’s largest reptile expo returns to the Valley featuring reptiles, exotic animals and educational exhibits.

Galaxy STEM Fest

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Heritage & Science Park, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

This family-friendly festival blends science, history and sci-fi with hands-on activities and exhibits. It’s designed to make STEM fun and accessible for all ages.

Galaxy Stem Fest / The Square PHX

Warren Zeiders World Tour 2026

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Warren Zeiders performs during CRS New Faces of Country Music at Country Radio Seminar on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, April 19

Forbes Under 30 Summit

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Forbes is excited to bring the 2026 Under 30 Summit to the vibrant city of Phoenix, Arizona! This spring, we are convening the world’s top young leaders, founders, creators and innovators for four days filled with A-list speakers, exclusive networking opportunities, private performances, industry-focused meetups, local culinary experiences, a legendary city crawl, fulfilling community service activities and much more.

Electric Callboy: Tanzneid World Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $53