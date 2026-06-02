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Phoenix startup lands $250K to scale solar panel coating tech for satellites

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A Phoenix-based startup has landed a new investment to scale its thin-film nanoparticle coating technology that boosts solar panel efficiency for satellites.

The Partnership of Economic Innovation recently provided $250,000 to Swift Coat, which is also the newest member of PEI’s Applied Research Centers.

Swift Coat is using the infusion of capital to support research and development efforts and accelerate the commercialization of its proprietary nanoparticle coating technology. The funding builds upon the millions of dollars worth of aerospace industry contracts the company has already secured.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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