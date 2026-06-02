Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Scottsdale homebuilder in $8.5B deal

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
House construction.jpg
Posted

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is set to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., in a move that will bring the Scottsdale-based homebuilder under the umbrella of one of America's most valuable companies.

The companies jointly announced on May 31 that they have reached a definitive agreement on a deal with a total enterprise value of $8.5 billion, including $6.8 billion in equity.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Taylor Morrison stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV