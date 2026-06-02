Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Scottsdale homebuilder in $8.5B deal

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is set to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., in a move that will bring the Scottsdale-based homebuilder under the umbrella of one of America's most valuable companies.

The companies jointly announced on May 31 that they have reached a definitive agreement on a deal with a total enterprise value of $8.5 billion, including $6.8 billion in equity.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Taylor Morrison stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

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