Things to do: Disney on Ice, AZ Balloon Classic, Concours D'Elegance, Jesse Pettigrew Memorial Rodeo & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 16-18.
Friday, January 16
Disney On Ice presents Let's Dance!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $39
Disney On Ice is bringing the party to Phoenix, and the guest list is jam-packed with audience favorite Disney characters! Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs, remixing Disney tunes into colorful stories at this all-new, state-of-the-art ice show.
When: Friday - Sunday | January 17 - 25
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $34
For more than five decades, enthusiasts from all over the world have flocked to Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions in Scottsdale. Widely regarded as a barometer of the collector car industry and hobby, the January 17-25, 2026, Scottsdale Auction is a world-class automotive lifestyle event where thousands of the world’s most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles are on display and will cross the block in front of a global audience ‒ in-person, on live televisio,n and streaming.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: $20 admission at the gate
Experience three days of sky-high excitement as dozens of colorful hot air balloons launch in morning mass ascensions and light up the night during our signature Desert Glows. Guests are welcome on the field to watch inflations up close, meet pilots, and capture incredible photos.
Winter Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: 101 Easy Street, Carefree, AZ, 85377
Cost: $5 admission
The award-winning Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival returns to the heart of downtown Carefree, showcasing the exceptional talent of 155+ juried fine artists from across the nation. From bold oil paintings and delicate watercolors to breathtaking sculptures in bronze, stone, metal, and wood—the festival is a feast for the senses. Watch light dance across hand-blown glass, discover one-of-a-kind jewelry, and explore stunning photography that captures timeless moments.
Saturday, January 17
How to Train Your Dragon in Concert
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
DreamWorks’ How To Train Your Dragon is a captivating and original story about a young Viking named Hiccup, who defies tradition when he befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, these unlikely heroes must fight against all odds to save both their worlds. Featuring John Powell’s Oscar-nominated score performed live to picture, How to Train Your Dragon in Concert is a thrilling experience for all ages.
Jesse Pettigrew Memorial Rodeo
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Memorial Arena, Cave Creek
Cost: $27 adults, $13 youth (age 7-17), 6 & under free
When the rest of the country cools down, the Cave Creek Winter Rodeo Series keeps the arena hot with top-level competition. Contestants bring their best in rough stock and timed events, delivering edge-of-your-seat thrills in the heart of the Arizona desert. For fans and riders alike, it’s the perfect way to keep the rodeo season alive through the winter months.
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Take a musical journey through Polynesia and explore the rich history of the cultures that make up the island region. Enjoy exciting live performances, participate in dance workshops, and learn about traditional and contemporary instruments.
Family Workshop: Build a Solar House
When: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Where: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West
Cost: $30 for youth, $15 adult
Participants will learn about “eco-engineering,” and create their own solar-powered house to take home, using a real solar cell and L.E.D.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: $20 general admission
ASU will host Kansas in women’s basketball at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Sunday, January 18
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Tickets start at $100
A curated and judged exhibition of the world’s finest collector cars, the Arizona Concours d’Elegance is a celebration of automotive design, supporting the arts and local artists.
National Theatre Live: Life of Pi
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum=
Cost: $20 admission
Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel. After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive? Filmed live in London’s West End and featuring state-of-the-art visuals, the epic journey of endurance and hope is brought to life in a breathtaking new way for the big screen. National Theatre Live is a telecast and not a live performance at the Museum.