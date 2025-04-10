Things to do: Country Thunder, NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience, Open Streets Tempe, Vernados Circus & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on April 11-13.

Friday, April 11

Maricopa County Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: Tickets start at $10

It's the last weekend for the Maricopa County Fair! Enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and agricultural showcases. Visitors can enjoy delicious fair food and family-friendly fun at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Country Thunder Music Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Canyon Moon Ranch, Florence

Cost: Tickets start at $166

This year’s Country Thunder lineup promises an unforgettable country music celebration, featuring powerhouse performances from Riley Green, Keith Urban, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, and more.

Weekend Series: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Milwaukee Brewers for a weekend series at Chase Field.

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 4: Mets vs. D-backs on July, 4, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Vernados Circus

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Outlets North Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $27.95, $16.95 for kids 3-12

The Venardos Circus is a unique, Broadway-style circus that tours the U.S., reinventing the American circus tradition for a new generation with a focus on high-quality, family-friendly entertainment, and it is known for being animal-free.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs in the last home game of the regular season.

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Saturday, April 12

USA Pickleball Golden Ticket Tournament

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa

Cost: Free admission

Come watch some of the best players in Pickleball from Arizona and beyond compete for a chance to qualify to nationals! Check out the action at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa all weekend long.

International Night: Detroit City FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $15

The Phoenix Rising will square off against Detriot City FC on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $60

NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience is a live concert that brings the beloved anime to life on a grand scale. This two-hour event features a film montage of iconic scenes from over 220 episodes, synchronized to a live orchestra performing Toshio Masuda's original score. Fans will relive Naruto Uzumaki's journey to become Hokage, facing rivalries, challenges, and growth along the way.

Sunday, April 13

Open Streets Tempe

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free admission

For one day, our streets transform into vibrant public spaces where you can walk, bike, roll, dance, and connect with your community. Without the usual traffic, we'll see just how much is possible when we prioritize people over cars—creating spaces that bring us closer together. Enjoy live music, art, yoga, games, family-friendly activities, and more.

Open Streets Tempe

Phoenix Got Sole

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Admission is $30

The Phoenix Got Sole sneaker convention kicks off Saturday! Buy, sell and trade sneakers and clothing with hundreds of vendors.

The Producers

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $42.50

A scheming producer and his mousy accountant aim to produce the biggest flop on Broadway in Mel Brooks' laugh-out-loud spectacle.

Herberger Theater

Churchill

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Judith Hardes Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Let us transport you to 1963 England, where a historic celebration unfolds to commemorate Winston Churchill, the indomitable statesman bestowed with honorary United States citizenship by President Kennedy himself. Prepare to experience a captivating one-man show that reignites the flame of a formidable leader who steered a nation through the fires of war and the triumphs of victory.

—---