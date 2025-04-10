Things to do: Country Thunder, NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience, Open Streets Tempe, Vernados Circus & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on April 11-13.
Friday, April 11
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Cost: Tickets start at $10
It's the last weekend for the Maricopa County Fair! Enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and agricultural showcases. Visitors can enjoy delicious fair food and family-friendly fun at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
Country Thunder Music Festival
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Canyon Moon Ranch, Florence
Cost: Tickets start at $166
This year’s Country Thunder lineup promises an unforgettable country music celebration, featuring powerhouse performances from Riley Green, Keith Urban, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, and more.
Weekend Series: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Milwaukee Brewers for a weekend series at Chase Field.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Outlets North Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $27.95, $16.95 for kids 3-12
The Venardos Circus is a unique, Broadway-style circus that tours the U.S., reinventing the American circus tradition for a new generation with a focus on high-quality, family-friendly entertainment, and it is known for being animal-free.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $30
The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs in the last home game of the regular season.
Saturday, April 12
USA Pickleball Golden Ticket Tournament
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa
Cost: Free admission
Come watch some of the best players in Pickleball from Arizona and beyond compete for a chance to qualify to nationals! Check out the action at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa all weekend long.
International Night: Detroit City FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15
The Phoenix Rising will square off against Detriot City FC on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $60
NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience is a live concert that brings the beloved anime to life on a grand scale. This two-hour event features a film montage of iconic scenes from over 220 episodes, synchronized to a live orchestra performing Toshio Masuda's original score. Fans will relive Naruto Uzumaki's journey to become Hokage, facing rivalries, challenges, and growth along the way.
Sunday, April 13
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free admission
For one day, our streets transform into vibrant public spaces where you can walk, bike, roll, dance, and connect with your community. Without the usual traffic, we'll see just how much is possible when we prioritize people over cars—creating spaces that bring us closer together. Enjoy live music, art, yoga, games, family-friendly activities, and more.
When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Admission is $30
The Phoenix Got Sole sneaker convention kicks off Saturday! Buy, sell and trade sneakers and clothing with hundreds of vendors.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $42.50
A scheming producer and his mousy accountant aim to produce the biggest flop on Broadway in Mel Brooks' laugh-out-loud spectacle.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Judith Hardes Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Let us transport you to 1963 England, where a historic celebration unfolds to commemorate Winston Churchill, the indomitable statesman bestowed with honorary United States citizenship by President Kennedy himself. Prepare to experience a captivating one-man show that reignites the flame of a formidable leader who steered a nation through the fires of war and the triumphs of victory.
—---