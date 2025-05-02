Things to do: Cinco de Mayo Fest, Disney on Ice, Derby Day Club, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, and more

PHOENIX — The first weekend of May is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 2-4.

Sponsored Event

All Balanchine with live music by The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

The Father of American Ballet! Don’t miss three of George Balanchine’s ballets at Symphony Hall with live music by Phoenix Symphony.

Friday, May 2

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beasts enchanted castle, experience Moana's courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing-along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna's devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true. Celebrate the magic of courage, love and adventure at Disney On Ice!

Disney on Ice

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

When: Friday - Sunday | Shows running until June 5

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start at $75

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is a Broadway jukebox musical that tells the inspiring story of singer-songwriter Carole King’s rise to fame. The story follows a young aspiring songwriter in Brooklyn to become one of the most successful solo acts in history, Carole King. We are given a new perspective into King’s personal and professional life, including her early collaborations with her first husband and her friendship and rivalry with Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. “Beautiful” is captivating, uplifting, and engaging as it celebrates Carol King’s enduring legacy.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

First Friday In The Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay as you wish admission each month. We welcome guests in on the first Friday of each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, the natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through the living art and transport yourself to Japan.

Get lost in nature at The Japanese Friendship Garden in downtown Phoenix

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

Join Phoenix Art Museum for First Friday, featuring in-gallery sketching, bilingual tours, and live music. Enjoy the sounds of resident DJs Jaime Lee and Alex Castles. Participate in in-gallery sketching with Aileen Martinez. Don't miss the Los Guias Bilingual Tours at 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Enjoy delicious treats from food vendors such as El Fogon de Joy and Harlem Coffee. Free admission.

First Friday Spring Dance

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

A spring celebration of the visual art of dance! Experience a variety of diverse and cultural styles of dance performances featuring well-known dance companies, studios, and choreographers from around the valley. Enjoy drink specials at the Spotlight Bar, explore our art galleries, and bring non-perishable food items to donate to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Herberger Theater Center

First Friday: Summer Sunset Jam featuring Casper & the Mighty 602 Band

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum

Cost: Free admission

Join us on Friday, May 2 for a very special sunset performance from Casper Lomayesva (Hopi) and the Mighty 602 Band! These musical artists are bringing their messages for healing and cool vibes as we kickoff the summer with a reggae show you do not want to miss. As always, museum admission is FREE on First Friday. Check out the concert, grab a snack from the Coffee Cantina, and visit our galleries inside.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $200

Comedian duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are taking their ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night at 7 p.m.

NBC/AP In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

The Beach Boys: The Sounds of Summer Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $49

You know that unmistakable sound of summer? The one that feels like sun on your skin, sand between your toes, and the wind in your hair? That’s The Beach Boys, and they’re bringing their legendary harmonies, endless energy and timeless hits to The Showroom!

Gila River Resorts and Casinos / Wild Horse Pass

Saturday, May 3

Derby DayClub

When: Live racing at 11:30 a.m. | Kentucky Derby broadcast live at 3:57 pm

Where: Turf Paradise, Phoenix

Cost: $50 general admission

Arizona’s most exclusive and only Kentucky Derby Party with LIVE thoroughbred horse racing and on-site private betting is coming to Turf Paradise on May 3rd. The Derby DayClub features VIP and luxury tables, live thoroughbred racing, DJs, champagne, quintessential Mint Juleps made with Woodford Reserve— and of course the Kentucky Derby itself.

Derby DayClub

Arizona Bridal and Wedding Expo

When: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Saturday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $10 tickets at the door

The Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo takes place this weekend, offering engaged couples a one-stop destination to explore the latest trends in wedding fashion, venues, photography, catering, and more. Attendees can enjoy live fashion shows, interactive exhibits, and exclusive vendor discounts to help plan their perfect day.

UFEST 2025

When: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $50

UFEST 2025, presented by 98KUPD, is set to electrify Phoenix on Saturday at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The all-ages rock festival features a powerhouse lineup including A Day To Remember, Seether, We Came As Romans, Mammoth WVH, Dorothy, Point North, and The Funeral Portrait.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Jeremy McKinnon of A Day to Remember performs during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Astronomy Family Night

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Join us at Arizona Science Center’s Astronomy Family Night for a FREE evening of stargazing, discovery, and cosmic fun. Alongside the team from Focus Astronomy, explore how astronomers unlock the secrets of the universe using different types of telescopes—and even learn how to build your own! From hands-on activities to out-of-this-world demonstrations, you and your young explorer will dive into the wonders of space and the science behind it. Check it out outside Arizona Science Center in Heritage Square.

Arizona Science Center

Sunday, May 4

Poke Fest

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday - Sunday

Where: 13001 N. La Montanta Drive, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

Get ready to catch 'em all at the Phoenix Area Poké Fest! Join us for a day of fun, collectibles, cosplay, and Pokémon battles!

Phoenix Area Poke Fest

LIST: Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Valley

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: 1st Avenue & Washington Street, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: $15 general admission

The 33rd Annual Cinco De Mayo Downtown Phoenix Festival is one of the largest multicultural festivals in Arizona commemorating Mexico's victory over the French Army in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. The street festival is located between the skyscrapers in downtown Phoenix and provides attendees with non-stop fun, music, games, and giveaways. This year's headliner is Grammy Award-winning Los Lobos and pop funk group GQ!

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

—-----