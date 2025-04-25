LIST: Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Valley

PHOENIX — Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican army's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is sometimes incorrectly associated with Mexico's independence (El Grito de Independencia), which is celebrated on September 15.

Here’s a list of events taking place in our Valley that celebrate and highlight Mexican culture with food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

Enchanted Island Amusement Park has quite the celebration! You can expect live bands, Mariachis & Ballet Folkloricos, along with fun activities for the kiddos that include candy & prize-filled piñatas throughout the day.



Date: Sunday, May 4, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

1 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones Dance Company 4 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Del Valle Del Sol 2 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Mi Lindo Mazatlan 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Grupo Alerta Alpha 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. - Mariachi's

Where: Enchanted Island Amusement Park [1202 W. Encanto Blvd.] in Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

AVONDALE FIESTA



The event promises live music, art, activities for the younger ones, and more!

Where: Old Town Avondale on Historic Western Avenue [351 E Western Ave] in Avondale

When: Saturday, May 3, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

KERMES EN LA BIBLIOTECA

Family-friendly carnival games, piñatas, and lotería! This key event is part of the Avondale Fiesta activities.



Where: Old Town Avondale on Historic Western Avenue [351 E Western Ave] in Avondale

When: Saturday, May 3, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

CINCO DE MILES 5K

How about a race and some tequila? This evening race takes the scenic route on the cart paths through a Chandler golf course. This event is capped at 500 participants who are ages 21+.



Where: Springfield Golf Resort [1200 E St Andrews Blvd] in Chandler

When: Sunday, May 4.

Times to know:

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Packet Pickup 4:30 p.m. - Packet Pickup Closes 4:35 p.m. - Shirt Exchange Opens 5 p.m. - Race Starts 5:15 p.m. - Post-race party on the lawn and in the bar!

Cost: $34 standard registration price and $45 for late registrations [last 25 spots].

MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO DE JÓSE HERNÀNDEZ

Continue the Cinco de Mayo celebration with Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández! The international mariachi band returns to Phoenix with a tribute to some of the greatest artists of Mexico.



When: Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

Where: Madison Center for the Arts [5601 N 16th St] in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

D-BACKS & LA ORIGINAL BANDA EL LIMÓN

