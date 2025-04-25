Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

LIST: Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Valley

Family-friendly activities that lead up to May 5
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted

PHOENIX — Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican army's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is sometimes incorrectly associated with Mexico's independence (El Grito de Independencia), which is celebrated on September 15.

Here’s a list of events taking place in our Valley that celebrate and highlight Mexican culture with food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

Enchanted Island Amusement Park has quite the celebration! You can expect live bands, Mariachis & Ballet Folkloricos, along with fun activities for the kiddos that include candy & prize-filled piñatas throughout the day.

  • Date: Sunday, May 4, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
    • 1 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones Dance Company
    • 4 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Del Valle Del Sol
    • 2 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Mi Lindo Mazatlan
    • 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Grupo Alerta Alpha
    • 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. - Mariachi's
  • Where: Enchanted Island Amusement Park [1202 W. Encanto Blvd.] in Phoenix
  • Cost: Free admission

AVONDALE FIESTA

  • The event promises live music, art, activities for the younger ones, and more!
  • Where: Old Town Avondale on Historic Western Avenue [351 E Western Ave] in Avondale
  • When: Saturday, May 3, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission

KERMES EN LA BIBLIOTECA

Family-friendly carnival games, piñatas, and lotería! This key event is part of the Avondale Fiesta activities.

  • Where: Old Town Avondale on Historic Western Avenue [351 E Western Ave] in Avondale
  • When: Saturday, May 3, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission

CINCO DE MILES 5K

How about a race and some tequila? This evening race takes the scenic route on the cart paths through a Chandler golf course. This event is capped at 500 participants who are ages 21+.

  • Where: Springfield Golf Resort [1200 E St Andrews Blvd] in Chandler
  • When: Sunday, May 4.
  • Times to know:
    • 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Packet Pickup
    • 4:30 p.m. - Packet Pickup Closes
    • 4:35 p.m. - Shirt Exchange Opens
    • 5 p.m. - Race Starts
    • 5:15 p.m. - Post-race party on the lawn and in the bar!
  • Cost: $34 standard registration price and $45 for late registrations [last 25 spots].

MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO DE JÓSE HERNÀNDEZ

Continue the Cinco de Mayo celebration with Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández! The international mariachi band returns to Phoenix with a tribute to some of the greatest artists of Mexico.

  • When: Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Madison Center for the Arts [5601 N 16th St] in Phoenix
  • Cost: Tickets start at $35

D-BACKS & LA ORIGINAL BANDA EL LIMÓN 

  • May 9 - La Original Banda El Limón will hit the stage for the free postgame concert as part of the ‘Mexican Heritage Weekend.’
    • According to the D-backs’ website, fans who purchase a Special Event ticket for the night will receive a Mexican Heritage Jersey, and/or a Concert Field pass, and see the concert from the field!
More Things to Do stories:
America's 11 most endangered historic places

Things To Do

Route 66 stops that prove it's still America's highway

Associated Press
Weekend Events April 25-27.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Dbacks, Women’s Expo, The Wailers, Día del Niño, more

Zack Perry
The image below is of the ‘Riptide’ waterslide from a Golfland Sunsplash California location, which shares a design with the upcoming Mesa slide. The Mesa ‘Riptide’ slide is expected to be red and yellow.

Things To Do

New Mesa Golfland Sunsplash ride to be nine stories tall

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen