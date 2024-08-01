THINGS TO DO: Cardinals Training Camp, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Chris Brown, First Friday

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on August 2-4.

Friday, August 2

Phoenix Theatre presents ‘Cabaret’

When: Now - September 1

Where: Mainstage Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Narrated by a mischievous Master of Ceremonies, Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret follows a struggling American writer finding inspiration from the pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub and its vivacious English singer. As a shadow falls over the city with the Third Reich rising to power, the Klub’s performers and patrons must decide if they’ll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or keep escaping to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret. Featuring classics like "Don't Tell Mama", "Maybe this Time", and the titular song, “Cabaret,” this dynamic masterpiece thinly veils a German city’s tragic trajectory.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Edicion Especial

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $53.80

Será una noche ✨especial✨Don't miss @EdicionEspeciaI this Friday at our home for their Segunda Edición Tour! New seats just opened up, get your tickets before they're gone!🎟️: https://t.co/E1kQsFJfpe pic.twitter.com/L3LVjCYkho — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) July 31, 2024

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: 1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free Admission

Candytopia

When: Now - September 1

Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square

Cost: Tickets start at $24.90 for adults, $17.90 for children 4-12

Candytopia opens at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Saturday, August 3

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

When: August 3-4

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Red & White Practice

When: 1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free Admission

Things are starting to get spicy 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/FE06fFnkFO — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 31, 2024

Neon Nights: Kayaking with Saguaro Lake Ranch

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Saguaro Lake Ranch, Mesa

Cost: $53.15 for kayak or paddle board

Kayak the Lower Salt River at Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch

Flashlight Nights

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $16.95

Desert Botanical Garden ‘Flashlight Nights’ at the Desert Botanical Garden.

Grupo Frontera

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50

Don't miss Grupo Frontera's Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada Tour at our home this Saturday! Tickets are still available, get yours today!🎟️: https://t.co/XgGG1cNRC1 pic.twitter.com/UO302kNyEt — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) July 31, 2024

Sunday, August 4

Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets vary online

Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Chris Brown performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.

Lucki at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

We're going to have a great time this month! 🌟 Which of these shows are you most excited for?🎟️ Get your tickets for these shows & more here: https://t.co/15KQaN0I1Q pic.twitter.com/x2HsKQDnEY — Arizona Financial Theatre (@AZFinancialThtr) August 1, 2024

