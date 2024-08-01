THINGS TO DO: Cardinals Training Camp, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Chris Brown, First Friday

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on August 2-4.
Friday, August 2
Phoenix Theatre presents ‘Cabaret’
When: Now - September 1
Where: Mainstage Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $53
Narrated by a mischievous Master of Ceremonies, Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret follows a struggling American writer finding inspiration from the pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub and its vivacious English singer. As a shadow falls over the city with the Third Reich rising to power, the Klub’s performers and patrons must decide if they’ll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or keep escaping to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret. Featuring classics like "Don't Tell Mama", "Maybe this Time", and the titular song, “Cabaret,” this dynamic masterpiece thinly veils a German city’s tragic trajectory.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53.80
Será una noche ✨especial✨Don't miss @EdicionEspeciaI this Friday at our home for their Segunda Edición Tour! New seats just opened up, get your tickets before they're gone!🎟️: https://t.co/E1kQsFJfpe pic.twitter.com/L3LVjCYkho
— Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) July 31, 2024
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
When: 1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Admission
When: Now - September 1
Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square
Cost: Tickets start at $24.90 for adults, $17.90 for children 4-12
Saturday, August 3
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
When: August 3-4
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Red & White Practice
When: 1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Admission
Things are starting to get spicy 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/FE06fFnkFO
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 31, 2024
Neon Nights: Kayaking with Saguaro Lake Ranch
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Saguaro Lake Ranch, Mesa
Cost: $53.15 for kayak or paddle board
When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $16.95
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $34.50
Don't miss Grupo Frontera's Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada Tour at our home this Saturday! Tickets are still available, get yours today!🎟️: https://t.co/XgGG1cNRC1 pic.twitter.com/UO302kNyEt
— Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) July 31, 2024
Sunday, August 4
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets vary online
Lucki at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
We're going to have a great time this month! 🌟 Which of these shows are you most excited for?🎟️ Get your tickets for these shows & more here: https://t.co/15KQaN0I1Q pic.twitter.com/x2HsKQDnEY
— Arizona Financial Theatre (@AZFinancialThtr) August 1, 2024
