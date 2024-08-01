Watch Now
THINGS TO DO: Cardinals Training Camp, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Chris Brown, First Friday

AP Images, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, The Phoenix Theatre
PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on August 2-4.

Friday, August 2

Phoenix Theatre presents ‘Cabaret’

When: Now - September 1
Where: Mainstage Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $53

Narrated by a mischievous Master of Ceremonies, Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret follows a struggling American writer finding inspiration from the pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub and its vivacious English singer. As a shadow falls over the city with the Third Reich rising to power, the Klub’s performers and patrons must decide if they’ll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or keep escaping to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret. Featuring classics like "Don't Tell Mama", "Maybe this Time", and the titular song, “Cabaret,” this dynamic masterpiece thinly veils a German city’s tragic trajectory.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Edicion Especial

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53.80

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: 1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Admission

Candytopia

When: Now - September 1
Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square
Cost: Tickets start at $24.90 for adults, $17.90 for children 4-12

Candytopia opens at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Saturday, August 3

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

When: August 3-4
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Red & White Practice

When: 1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Admission

Neon Nights: Kayaking with Saguaro Lake Ranch

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Saguaro Lake Ranch, Mesa
Cost: $53.15 for kayak or paddle board

Kayak the Lower Salt River at Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch

Flashlight Nights

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $16.95

‘Flashlight Nights’ at the Desert Botanical Garden.

Grupo Frontera

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $34.50

Sunday, August 4

Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets vary online

Chris Brown performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.

Lucki at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30

