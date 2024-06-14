Watch Now
Here’s what you can expect at the Desert Botanical Garden’s ‘Flashlight Nights’

These ‘cool’ nights are family friendly and even date night worthy
Desert Botanical Garden
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 14, 2024

PHOENIX, AZ — Just because temperatures are kicking up, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy the desert.

Here's how "Flashlight Nights" at the Desert Botanical Garden are keeping things 'cool' when the sun goes down!

“[It’s] just a really cool adventure on our trails, you get to go out, explore in the dark and see things that you don't get to see during the day. We bring out different animals, critters. We partner with a few organizations to bring out owls, some lizards and reptiles. We even have black lights for kids and adults to go look for scorpions in the desert," said Andrew Cipriano, senior director of education at DBG, to ABC15. " It's really just a chance to get out and explore and see things that you don't get to see out here during the day,”

And if you think that these activities are just for the kiddos, think again.

“A lot of times people think this is really for children and families. I mean, we have tons of kids who come out and love it. But we see a lot of people on dates too. And a lot of older people who just want to come out and have a good time and find something different, something unique to do on the weekend. So right now, honestly, we have quite a few folks out on dates, who are here in the garden, without children. So, it really is an all-age activity,” said Cipriano.

Your entry to ‘Flashlight Nights’ is included with your membership or general admission ticket purchase.

“We do sell out sometimes. So, it's [always] recommended to go to our website DBG.org and look for tickets ahead of time. It's 16.95 for kids and adults. So very reasonable price, and everything is included once you get here,” said Cipriano.

FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS 2024 DATES

  • June 8, 15, 22, 29
  • July 20 & 27
  • August. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
  • September 7 & 14
    • Time: The night events run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Keep these Special theme nights in mind:

  • June 15| Father’s Day
    • “Dads free with a paid admission, use promo code DAD24,” according to the DBG.

  • June 29 | Pride Night
    • Chalk Activity, Kid’s Hands-on Activity, Glow Party, and Marketplace.

IF YOU GO

  • Price: Included with Membership or General Admission
  • Address: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix
