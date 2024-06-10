DEALS: Father's Day specials, BOGOs, and more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, June 10-16.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Father's Day deals



Broken Yolk Cafe : From June 11-16, guests who purchase a $50 e-gift card will get a $10 bonus gift card and $100 e-gift card purchases will get a $20 bonus card. They will also offer $5 Bloody Marys all day on Father’s Day, June 16.

: From June 11-16, guests who purchase a $50 e-gift card will get a $10 bonus gift card and $100 e-gift card purchases will get a $20 bonus card. They will also offer $5 Bloody Marys all day on Father’s Day, June 16. Recreo Cantina is offering specials on Father’s Day meals like $18 Carne Asada Steak with rice & beans, $6 Sonoran Dogs, $9 Cheeseburgers and $25 Beer Buckets.

is offering specials on Father’s Day meals like $18 Carne Asada Steak with rice & beans, $6 Sonoran Dogs, $9 Cheeseburgers and $25 Beer Buckets. Roaring Fork is offering specials on June 16 from 4 p.m. to close. For $8-$16, get dishes like Green Chili Pork Stew, Smoked Chicken Wings, the Big Ass Burger and fries, Queso Con Puerco and more.

is offering specials on June 16 from 4 p.m. to close. For $8-$16, get dishes like Green Chili Pork Stew, Smoked Chicken Wings, the Big Ass Burger and fries, Queso Con Puerco and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is offering 10% off meals when you mention “Father’s Day” at checkout on June 16.

is offering 10% off meals when you mention “Father’s Day” at checkout on June 16. The Uncommon: Get a Best Ever Bacon Cheeseburger, side of fries, and a Domestic Beer for only $10.99!

Get a Best Ever Bacon Cheeseburger, side of fries, and a Domestic Beer for only $10.99! Nello's Pizzeria + Italian Kitchen in Ahwatukee is offering deals for Dad on Father's Day! Try their $10 Parlor Burger Special and $5 Sierra Nevada Beer. Plus, the first 100 fathers will get a complimentary Sierra Nevada beer glass.

in Ahwatukee is offering deals for Dad on Father's Day! Try their $10 Parlor Burger Special and $5 Sierra Nevada Beer. Plus, the first 100 fathers will get a complimentary Sierra Nevada beer glass. Hamburguesas Y Cervezas is letting dads eat for half off this Father's Day! Dads can choose any 1 of 10 burgers from the menu and receive 50% off their meal!

is letting dads eat for half off this Father's Day! Dads can choose any 1 of 10 burgers from the menu and receive 50% off their meal! Brody's Italian is offering a special BOGO deal on cannoli on June 16.

Brody's Italian

is offering a special BOGO deal on cannoli on June 16. PHX Beer Co. will be offering a four-piece bacon board for $2 off at the Scottsdale restaurant this Father’s Day.

will be offering a four-piece bacon board for $2 off at the Scottsdale restaurant this Father’s Day. Twin Peaks is celebrating Father's Day by offering dads a $14 cheeseburger and 22-oz. draft, or a $12 cheeseburger with a soda or tea.

is celebrating Father's Day by offering dads a $14 cheeseburger and 22-oz. draft, or a $12 cheeseburger with a soda or tea. As You Wish Pottery at Westgate: Free Studio Fees for Dad on Sunday, June 16. Reservations are recommended.

at Westgate: Free Studio Fees for Dad on Sunday, June 16. Reservations are recommended. Chicken N Pickle at Westgate: Check out the Pickleball with Pops pickleball tournament! Dress like a dad, grab your pops or pickleball partner, and enjoy a cold beer or soda (included with your ticket) + $6 margaritas available all day. Visit their website to sign up.

at Westgate: Check out the Pickleball with Pops pickleball tournament! Dress like a dad, grab your pops or pickleball partner, and enjoy a cold beer or soda (included with your ticket) + $6 margaritas available all day. Visit their website to sign up. Fat Tuesday at Westgate: Celebrate Dad with $6 beers & half-off pizzas.

at Westgate: Celebrate Dad with $6 beers & half-off pizzas. Hot n Juicy Crawfish at Westgate : Buy one beer, get one half off.

at Westgate Buy one beer, get one half off. LumberjAxes at Westgate: Dads throw free for 1-hour walk-in sessions, during normal walk-in hours, first come first served (limit 1 per party) + $5 Dad-a-Ritas!”

at Westgate: Dads throw free for 1-hour walk-in sessions, during normal walk-in hours, first come first served (limit 1 per party) + $5 Dad-a-Ritas!” Opa Life Greek Café at Westgate: Get 20% off the total bill.

at Westgate: 20% off the total bill. PopStroke at Westgate: Celebrate Dad with a free draft beer with the purchase of golf.

at Westgate: Celebrate Dad with a free draft beer with the purchase of golf. Retail Therapy at Westgate: Get 10% off entire purchase.

at Westgate: Get 10% off entire purchase. Shane’s Rib Shack at Westgate: Purchase 3 Racks of their Slow-Smoked Babyback Ribs & receive 1 FREE!

at Westgate: Purchase 3 Racks of their Slow-Smoked Babyback Ribs & receive 1 FREE! Wetzels Pretzels at Westgate: 20% off total purchase.

at Westgate: 20% off total purchase. Fazoli’s is offering a FREE regular Fettucine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with any entrée purchase! Use code Fathers24 – at participating locations only.

is offering a FREE regular Fettucine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with any entrée purchase! Use code Fathers24 – at participating locations only. At Native Grill & Wings, enjoy a $3 domestic Draft Pint and a #MyNative Burger for just $7.50! Valid one day only – 6/16 for dine-in customers.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Chompie’s is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid from June 11 - September 30 during restaurant hours.

is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid from June 11 - September 30 during restaurant hours. Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas!

Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas! Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10.

: Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10. Broken Yolk Cafe : In honor of National Hawaiian Foods Week, from June 9-15, get 50% off island-inspired specials like Pineapple Coconut Mimosas, Pineapple Matcha, Aloha Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Island French Toast. Regular price for these items is between $6.95-$16.95

: In honor of National Hawaiian Foods Week, from June 9-15, get 50% off island-inspired specials like Pineapple Coconut Mimosas, Pineapple Matcha, Aloha Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Island French Toast. Regular price for these items is between $6.95-$16.95 Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks.

at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks. Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill: From 9 o.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.



Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) At Four Peaks, teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday through July 30.

teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday through July 30. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include: U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Things to do



The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Planet Fitness : From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here.

: From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here. Kids Bowl Free: Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer.

Kids can bowl free at bowling alleys across Arizona

Videos in the player above highlight other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!