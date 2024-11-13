Things to do: Canal Convergence, November Nights, Phoenix Pizza Festival, Mariah Carey, Dayglow

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 15-17.

Friday, November 15

Canal Convergence

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Cost: Free Admission

Canal Convergence is an internationally recognized, free, public art event that takes over the Scottsdale Waterfront each November. This entirely outdoor, immersive exhibit features large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art and history tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more! Large-scale public artworks will illuminate the Scottsdale Waterfront each evening running now through Sunday, Nov. 17.

Zack Perry

Phoenix Pizza Festival

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park

Cost: Tickets start around $20

The Phoenix Pizza Festival will feature local pizza makers selling all types of pizza slices, full pies and other unique pizza-inspired creations. Other foods will also be available like pasta, meatballs, french fries and a variety of desserts. The event also features performances by some of Phoenix's best local bands, vendor market, kid's zone, and more. Bars will offer a selection of wine, beer, cocktails, and N/A beverages. All tickets are General Admission, and all food/drink items cost extra once inside. This event sells out every year so it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets online before they do. Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gate.

Phoenix Pizza Festival

USA Pickleball 2024 Biofreeze National Championships

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa

Cost: Tickets start at $15

USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., has selected Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona as the location for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, the premier tournament in the sport of pickleball. This year, we are reimagining our athlete experience to reflect our vision of a championship-level event. Find out what athletes can expect at this year’s Nationals.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Time at Footprint Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start around $130

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time is coming to Footprint Center on Friday, November 15! This tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its record-shattering single "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Dayglow: The Tour

When: 8 p.m

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Dayglow performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, November 16

Harvest Fest

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Celebrate the changing of seasons with FREE activities including pumpkin decorating, bounce houses and slides, face painting, coloring contests, live entertainment, games, prizes, and giveaways. Free Outdoor Event! No Admission or Activity Fees Required!

Arizona Boardwalk

Pup Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: High Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Grab your dog and join this free event at High Street Phoenix this weekend! Enjoy dog races, photo ops, agility course, cuddle zones, and more. Make sure to reserve your free ticket online in advance on the Eventbrite App.

Pup Festival

Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

The 15th annual Festival of the Arts is a free celebration of the arts in our community and showcases performances by Valley arts organizations, live music, an interactive Kids Zone, vendor market, artist demonstrations, food, wine and beer garden, and so much more.

Herberger Theater Center

November Nights at Chase Field

When: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Alternative rock legends Weezer tops an iconic bill featuring Sublime, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, The Head and the Heart, Violent Femmes and DJ Z-Trip & Friends. Sublime is now fronted by the late Bradley Nowell’s son, Jakob, and Violent Femmes will be performing their beloved, self-titled debut album from cover to cover. This one-day music festival in the heart of Downtown Phoenix will celebrate Arizona’s prime fall season with beautiful weather and a spectacular evening under the stars.

Chase Field

Copper State Whiskey Festival

When: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square Park, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $80

The hottest new whiskey event has arrived in Arizona! Enjoy the inaugural Copper State Whiskey Festival! Experience an intimate festival featuring exclusive whiskeys from around the globe, delectable food from local food trucks, live music, golf simulator, flash tattoos, and live painting.

Copper State Whiskey Fest

Sunday, November 17

Come From Away: National Broadway Tour

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start around $80

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at 'Come From Away.'