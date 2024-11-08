Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

2024 Canal Convergence: Your guide to the free 10-night event in Scottsdale

The free annual public art event runs from November 8-17
Posted
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. The cool weather brings even ‘cooler’ events to the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at what events are coming to our communities in November.
Nighttime/ Daytime renderings of what the artwork will look like when it’s installed for the Canal Convergence in November.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. — Scottsdale Arts’ Canal Convergence is back this month! The free annual public art event takes place from November 8-17 at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

This year’s featured theme is " Reflections!"

“We are excited for the public to not only engage with the work but also to use the work to connect with one another and the surrounding landscape in new ways,” said Ryan Swanson, the Urban Conga founder and creative director, in a news release sent to ABC15.

This year’s featured theme is " Reflections!" If you're going , here's what to know:

  • Where: Scottsdale Waterfront [between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard]
  • Cost: Free. 

Here are some of the special events that will take place surrounding this year’s Canal Convergence experience.

FIRE SHOW & DRONE ARTWORK PERFORMANCES

MINI FILM FESTIVAL

The Canal Convergence Mini Film Festival will also return on November 15 and 16. The short films featured in this series are said to “explore the concept of physical and psychological reflections and address Canal Convergence's annual themes.”

According to Kiara Brown, event coordinator for Canal Convergence, attendees can expect short films in the genres of comedy, romance, animation and more.

You can see the show times and ticket options here.

LIVE MUSIC

The Herberger Stage lineup will include acoustic, indie, jazz, folk, country, rock, alt-R&B, indie-pop, and more! Nightly performances start at 6 p.m. and will take place at the Herberger Stage in Soleri Plaza.

You can click here to check out who is performing.

WORKSHOPS

More than just art, this Scottsdale event features several workshops. 

Ticketed events range from $10–$35 per person and include workshops where you can create an infinity mirror, a fall wreath, and other activities and creations.

Some are "free and accessible on a drop-in basis," that are hosted by Cosanti, Scottsdale Artists League, Arizona Veterans Mission Group, and others.

You can check out the calendar for all the workshops available here.

More Things to Do stories:
Cut down your own Christmas tree

Arizona News

Tonto National Forest Christmas tree permits go on sale Nov. 14

abc15.com staff
Rendering of the new Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks- image features a view from inside with the 'center bar.'

Things To Do

Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks to open in December, here’s what to expect

Nicole Gutierrez
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Things To Do

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Gilbert and Glendale with new merch

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo