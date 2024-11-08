2024 Canal Convergence: Your guide to the free 10-night event in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. — Scottsdale Arts’ Canal Convergence is back this month! The free annual public art event takes place from November 8-17 at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

This year’s featured theme is " Reflections!"

“We are excited for the public to not only engage with the work but also to use the work to connect with one another and the surrounding landscape in new ways,” said Ryan Swanson, the Urban Conga founder and creative director, in a news release sent to ABC15.

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront [between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard]

Cost: Free.

Here are some of the special events that will take place surrounding this year’s Canal Convergence experience.

FIRE SHOW & DRONE ARTWORK PERFORMANCES



Fire Show is nightly, Nov. 8–17 at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The drone performances will take place on

Thursday, November 14, at 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at 8 p.m.



MINI FILM FESTIVAL

The Canal Convergence Mini Film Festival will also return on November 15 and 16. The short films featured in this series are said to “explore the concept of physical and psychological reflections and address Canal Convergence's annual themes.”

According to Kiara Brown, event coordinator for Canal Convergence, attendees can expect short films in the genres of comedy, romance, animation and more.

You can see the show times and ticket options here.

LIVE MUSIC

The Herberger Stage lineup will include acoustic, indie, jazz, folk, country, rock, alt-R&B, indie-pop, and more! Nightly performances start at 6 p.m. and will take place at the Herberger Stage in Soleri Plaza.

You can click here to check out who is performing.

WORKSHOPS

More than just art, this Scottsdale event features several workshops.

Ticketed events range from $10–$35 per person and include workshops where you can create an infinity mirror, a fall wreath, and other activities and creations.

Some are "free and accessible on a drop-in basis," that are hosted by Cosanti, Scottsdale Artists League, Arizona Veterans Mission Group, and others.

You can check out the calendar for all the workshops available here.

