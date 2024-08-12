Watch Now
2024 Canal Convergence: sneak peek of the what’s in store for the free 10-night event

‘Reflections,’ Mini Film Festival, dates and more- here’s what to expect
August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider's look at this month's best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.
Nighttime/ Daytime renderings of what the artwork will look like when it’s installed for the Canal Convergence in November.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Arts’ Canal Convergence has announced this year’s dates and theme!

Night rendering of what the artwork will look like when it’s installed for the Canal Convergence in November.
Night rendering of what the artwork will look like when it’s installed for the Canal Convergence in November.

The free annual public art event takes place in mid-November at the Scottsdale Waterfront. This year’s featured theme is " Reflections!"

“Through captivating artworks like this year's featured suspended art installation, ‘Molecules’ by The Urban Conga, we invite attendees to explore the transformative power of reflection in shaping their perceptions and understanding of the world,” said Jennifer Gill, deputy director of Canal Convergence, in a news release sent to ABC15.

The 10-night event is set to run November 8-17.

“We are excited for the public to not only engage with the work but also to use the work to connect with one another and the surrounding landscape in new ways,” said Ryan Swanson, the Urban Conga founder and creative director, in a news release.

Daytime rendering of what the artwork will look like when it’s installed in November.
Daytime rendering of what the artwork will look like when it’s installed in November.

The Canal Convergence Mini Film Festival will also return on November 15 and 16. The short films featured in this series are said to “explore the concept of physical and psychological reflections and address Canal Convergence's annual themes.”

According to Kiara Brown, event coordinator for Canal Convergence, attendees can expect short films in the genres of comedy, romance, animation and more.

The full lineup of artworks, performances, and workshops will be announced in the coming months.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this August.

