BNSF gets third rezoning delay for rail hub project amid growing resident opposition in Wittmann

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — BNSF Railway Co.’s planned multi billion-dollar rail hub project north of Phoenix, which has faced ongoing delays and resident opposition since the process for rezoning began last year, has more hurdles to face.

On August 20, BNSF received approval to delay a rezoning vote through the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for the third time, with a vote now scheduled for November 5.

The move comes as residents are ramping up efforts to incorporate the area into a town, aiming to use the designation to gain a greater say in local planning and zoning decisions. Some legislators are also getting involved, penning letters to BNSF backing the validity of residents’ concerns with the proposed development.

