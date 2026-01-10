Injured hiker airlifted from Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued an injured hiker from Camelback Mountain late Saturday morning after she was unable to continue her hike due to a leg injury.

Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded around 10:45 a.m. to the Echo Canyon Trail after receiving reports of a woman who could not continue her hike.

The crews found the woman one mile up the trail with an injured leg.

Because the hiker was unable to walk down on her own, firefighters used a helicopter to safely airlift her off of the mountain.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition for further treatment.