Things to do: Barrett-Jackson, Sammy Hagar and Friends, Disney On Ice, Arizona Concours d’Elegance

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley from January 17-19.
Friday, January 17
Sammy Hagar and Friends at WestWorld of Scottsdale
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Auction Arena at WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $89
Join us at Barrett-Jackson Friday, January 17, in the Auction Arena at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar and Friends promises to be an unforgettable show to start off the nine-day Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction.
Disney On Ice: Magic In The Stars
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars where every story begins with a wish! This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.
MAXWELL: The Serenade Tour 2025
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Saturday, January 18
Barrett-Jackson’s 2025 Scottsdale Auction
When: Saturday - Sunday (Jan. 18-26)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $20
January’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is back! Enjoy the World’s Greatest Collection Car Auction this weekend through next weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The organization broke the sales record for the 2024 Scottsdale auction with more than $207 million in cars and memorabilia sold throughout the event.
Your Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction January 2025 guide
When: Saturday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Take a musical journey through Hawaii and explore the rich culture of the island state.
When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission
This FREE outdoor event will feature tons of animal appearances and interactions as well as 30+ local organizations who are making a difference. Local organizations include OdySea Aquarium, Center for Native & Urban Wildlife, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, Liberty Wildlife, Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, Phoenix Zoo and more!
Jeff Arcuri: Whole Wide World Tour
When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Comedian Jeff Arcuri will be hitting the stage for two shows on Saturday night at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.
Sunday, January 19
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: $95 admission
A curated and judged exhibition of the world’s finest collector cars, the Arizona Concours d’Elegance is a celebration of automotive design, supporting the arts and local artists.