Things to do: Barrett-Jackson, Sammy Hagar and Friends, Disney On Ice, Arizona Concours d’Elegance

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley from January 17-19.

Friday, January 17

Sammy Hagar and Friends at WestWorld of Scottsdale

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Auction Arena at WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $89

Join us at Barrett-Jackson Friday, January 17, in the Auction Arena at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Sammy Hagar and Friends promises to be an unforgettable show to start off the nine-day Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction.

AP Images

Disney On Ice: Magic In The Stars

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars where every story begins with a wish! This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.

MAXWELL: The Serenade Tour 2025

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Saturday, January 18

Barrett-Jackson’s 2025 Scottsdale Auction

When: Saturday - Sunday (Jan. 18-26)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $20

January’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is back! Enjoy the World’s Greatest Collection Car Auction this weekend through next weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The organization broke the sales record for the 2024 Scottsdale auction with more than $207 million in cars and memorabilia sold throughout the event.

Your Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction January 2025 guide

Barrett-Jackson

Celebrate the Music of Hawaii

When: Saturday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Take a musical journey through Hawaii and explore the rich culture of the island state.

Mary Nelle Brown

Free Conservation Expo

When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

This FREE outdoor event will feature tons of animal appearances and interactions as well as 30+ local organizations who are making a difference. Local organizations include OdySea Aquarium, Center for Native & Urban Wildlife, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, Liberty Wildlife, Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, Phoenix Zoo and more!

Arizona Boardwalk

Jeff Arcuri: Whole Wide World Tour

When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Comedian Jeff Arcuri will be hitting the stage for two shows on Saturday night at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.

Celebrity Theatre - Jeff Arcuri

Sunday, January 19

Arizona Concours d’Elegance

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center

Cost: $95 admission

A curated and judged exhibition of the world’s finest collector cars, the Arizona Concours d’Elegance is a celebration of automotive design, supporting the arts and local artists.