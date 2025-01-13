Watch Now
Your 2025 Guide to January’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

Shift into some revving fun from January 18-26 at WestWorld of Scottsdale
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new year packed with fun events and new businesses opening across the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks of some of the best shows &amp; attractions to check out with the family this January!
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ —  January’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is back!

The organization broke the sales record for the 2024 Scottsdale auction with more than $207 million in cars and memorabilia sold throughout the event, a Barrett-Jackson single auction record!

So, what’s in store for this month? Here’s your guide to the revving fun!

The Scottsdale 2025 auction runs from January 18-26 at WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 North Pima Rd].

The Rock the Block Concert with Sammy Hagar & Friends - Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson, and Kenny Aronoff- takes place on Friday, January 17, at 6:30 p.m.

And before you head out to the fun, the clear bag policy is in effect so plan accordingly.

It’s more than just cars up for sale! Other activities attendees can enjoy are the Exhibitor Marketplace, "Thrill Rides," offered by automotive manufacturers, food, and more.

TICKETS

  • Children of 5 years and under receive free admission “with a paying adult."
  • Family Day, Saturday, January 18: Children 12 years of age and younger receive free admission with a ticketed adult on this day.
  • The Rock the Block Concert: Ticket prices range from “$89 -$249 + Fees.”
  • There’s an All-Sessions: Admission package that ranges from $60 to $222.

Passes for each day have the following cost before fees:

Saturday, January 18:

  • Adult: $24
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $20

Sunday, January 19:

  • Adult: $22
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $18
  • Child (ages 6-12): $9

Monday, January 20:

  • Adult: $19
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $14.99
  • Child (ages 6-12): $9

Tuesday, January 21:

  • Adult: $28
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $19
  • Child (ages 6-12): $9

Wednesday, January 22:

  • Adult: $33
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $24
  • Child (ages 6-12): $9

Thursday, January 23:

  • Adult: $44
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $29.99
  • Child (ages 6-12): $13

Friday, January 24:

  • Adult: $65
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $54
  • Child (ages 6-12): $20

Saturday, January 25:

  • Adult: $76
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $65
  • Child (ages 6-12): $22

Sunday, January 26:

  • Adult: $19
  • Senior/Military/Student/First Responders: $14.99
  • Child (ages 6-12): $9
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.

