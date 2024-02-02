Barrett-Jackson breaks sales record for 2024 Scottsdale auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson, the Scottsdale-based collector car auction house, broke a company record with its flagship 2024 Scottsdale auction.

In total, 2,016 cars were auctioned off at WestWorld of Scottsdale that brought in $200.9 million in auction sales and 1,180 pieces of authentic auto memorabilia were sold for $6.7 million, adding up to $207.6 million – the most for a single auction in Barrett-Jackson history.

Want to see all of the most expensive cars sold at Barrett-Jackson this year? Click here to see the top ten cars sold at the 2024 auction.

A 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing fetched the highest price at the week-long event, going for $3.41 million on Jan. 29.

“It was a tremendous event this week in Scottsdale with our largest docket in history, a record number of bidders, and an impromptu live performance by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.