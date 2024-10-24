Weekend things to do: Ballet Arizona's Swan Lake, YES Day Walk for Autism, Polo Championships

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 25-27.

Ballet Arizona Presents Swan Lake with live music by The Phoenix Symphony

When: October 24 - 27, 2024

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Of all the great classics, Swan Lake remains the quintessential ballet of all time. A passionate romantic tragedy, this influential story ballet is shaped by Tchaikovsky’s breathtaking score, and depicts the heartache and woe of two doomed lovers and the evil forces that come between them.

SARRC's YES Day Walk for Autism

When: Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Click here to donate

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is excited to celebrate YES Day Walk for Autism™ with our supportive community on Sunday, Oct. 27! Leading up to our in-person event, we encourage our community to register in advance to help raise funds, awareness, and acceptance! This year, we are thrilled to introduce a 1-mile Family-Friendly Walk during the fourth annual event! SARRC YES Day teams are invited to join our inaugural community one-mile walk at their own pace, offering a fun and engaging way to boost your 2024 fundraising efforts! Opening Ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., with an instructor-led stretch session to warm up our attendees for the Walk. Following the Walk, participants can enjoy all that our fourth annual event as to offer!

Friday, October 25

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $15

Enjoy the last weekend of the Arizona State Fair!

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: $22 for adults, $17 for kids 3-12

We’re excited to have over 20+ hot air balloons from around the country join in the Halloween festivities this year! Each balloon will be a trick-or-treat station with candy & treats handed out all night long. Showcase your best costumes in our nightly costume contests on Friday & Saturday! Kids, adults and groups can participate to see who will take home a variety of prizes! There will be over 4,000 pounds of candy ready for all the kiddos for both days of the festival! Each hot air balloon will be designated as a trick-or-treat stop.

Arizona Jazz Fest

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: West Valley Event Complex, Glendale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The Arizona Jazz Fest will feature some of the best names in jazz for a weekend-long concert at the West Valley Event Complex in Glendale.

Junior H: Sad Boyz Mania Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start at $58.35

Sofia Niño de Rivera

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Luis R. Conriquez and Eslabon Armado

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $69

Luis R. Conriquez is coming to Glendale on Friday, October 25 with special guests Panchito Arredondo and Tito Torbellino Jr.

Saturday, October 26

Falcon Field Hosts First Haunted Hangar Family Event

When: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: Falcon Field Airport, Mesa

Cost: Free Admission

Falcon Field Airport’s Cockpit Close-up edition for the month of October is about to get scary with the inaugural Haunted Hangar family event.

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

When: Starts at 10:45 a.m.

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: $40 General Admission

The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Returns October 26, 2024! Whether your goal is luxury, leisure, or somewhere in between, all feel welcome and have a role in creating America’s most-attended polo event. This year’s event promises to be a polo experience like never before! Join us for event traditions including live performances, luxury fashion, and exotic car displays, as well as new experiences for this year only.

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

Regular Season Home Opener: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $73

The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in the regular season home opener.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker

Bowling for Soup

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: GA Floor $43

Leslie Jones

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Laugh until your side hurts with actress, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Leslie Jones. She is known for her work on Saturday Night Live, roles in numerous movies, including Coming 2 America, and now the guest host on The Daily Show. Her sharp smart wit, keen topical observation and raw commentary on current events have set her apart, earning her three Primetime Emmy Award nominations, as well as Writer Guild and NAACP Awards nominations.

Leslie Jones

Sunday, October 27

MIKIZTLI: Día de los Muertos PHX Festival

When: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Cultural Coalition is excited to announce the 13th annual MIKIZTLI: Día de los Muertos PHX Festival. This free family-friendly event has expanded to offer audiences more cultural performances, art vendors, food trucks, interactive art activities, and MIKIZTLI’s largest community altar or ofrenda. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a day in the park full of mariachi music, ballet folklòrico performances, arts and crafts activities, delicious food, face painting, and amazing art vendors.

Cultural Coalition

Becky G

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $60.50

Marc Anthony Historia Tour 2024

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $81

Marc Anthony, the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, is bringing the Historia Tour to the United States and making a stop at Footprint Center on Sunday, October 27!